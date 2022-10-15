Tyler Reddick wins Las Vegas pole as RCR career winds down; Kurt Busch steps away from full-time racing

It is the third pole of the season for Reddick, who also has three Cup wins but was eliminated from the playoffs in the opening round. He announced in July that he was moving to 23XI Racing in 2024 when his RCR contract ended, and team owner Richard Childress remained adamant that Reddick would be in one of his Chevrolets next season.

Reddick, who said his Chevrolet was subpar in Saturday morning practice, rebounded for an electric lap at 184.603 miles per hour to earn the top starting spot for the opening race of the third round of NASCAR’s playoffs.

LAS VEGAS — Tyler Reddick is determined to close his tenure at Richard Childress Racing on a high note, and hours after announcing he’ll drive for 23XI Racing next season, won the pole at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Advertisement

But RCR has since signed Kyle Busch and no longer needs Reddick to fulfill his contract. Kurt Busch, meanwhile, announced Saturday that the concussion he suffered in July has forced him to step away from full-time racing — opening the No. 45 Toyota for Reddick to move into a year early.

“I'm really excited about next year, but there's still a number of races left this year and I'm going to continue to remain focused and do everything I can for my team,” Reddick said.

Austin Cindric, who was eliminated from the playoffs last week, qualified second for Sunday's race in a Ford from Team Penske. He was 0.05 seconds slower than Reddick.

Playoff drivers took the next three spots with William Byron of Hendrick Motorsports qualifying third in a Chevrolet, followed by Penske drivers Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano.

Christopher Bell, who won at Charlotte last Sunday to advance into the third round of the playoffs, qualified seventh in a Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing. Ross Chastain of Trackhouse Racing was 11th, Chase Briscoe of Stewart-Haas Racing qualified 16th, Chase Elliott of Hendrick was 20th, and Denny Hamlin of JGR will start 31st, lowest of the eight remaining playoff drivers.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Kurt Busch, still trying to work his way through the concussion he suffered three months ago and advised by doctors to get out of a race car, will not compete full time in 2023.

The 44-year-old NASCAR champion made his announcement Saturday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, his home track and where he launched his career on the bullring as a child. He choked up when he said doctors told him, “It is best for me to ‘shut it down.’ ”

“I know I am not 100 percent in my ability to go out and race at the top level in the NASCAR Cup Series,” Busch said. “These are the best of the best drivers, and lately, I haven’t felt my best. My long-term health is priority No. 1 and I don’t feel committing at this point to compete for a championship next year is in my best interest or the best interest of the team.”

Busch was injured in a routine crash in July that exposed a design flaw in NASCAR’s new Next Gen car. He’s so far missed 13 consecutive races. Alex Bowman, who was also injured last month, has missed two straight with a concussion and said this week he’ll be out at least three more races.

Advertisement

“I will get back to 100 percent, I promise,” Busch said. “If I’m cleared, maybe you’ll see me at a few select races” next season.

Busch is the last active driver who competed in a Cup race against the late Dale Earnhardt, and the last driver who was part of the inaugural 10-driver Chase for the Cup in 2004, the year he upset the Hendrick Motorsports juggernaut and won his only title.

Busch’s retirement leaves Kevin Harvick as the last active driver who raced when NASCAR’s top series was called the Winston Cup Series.

Busch made his Cup debut in 2000 with Roush Racing in a Ford, then ran the full season as a rookie in 2001. He was fired after five tumultuous seasons with Roush — a stint that included his 2004 title — and moved to Team Penske to drive a Dodge in 2006.

His Penske relationship also ended poorly after the 2011 season and Busch moved to Phoenix Racing to drive a Chevrolet for James Finch for one season, then went to Furniture Row Racing in 2013 where he revitalized his career — and began to show maturity on and off the track with his notorious temper.

Busch moved to Stewart-Haas Racing in 2014 and was suspended by NASCAR for the first three races of 2015 for domestic violence allegations made by an ex-girlfriend. He later landed with Chip Ganassi Racing and finally 23XI to drive a Toyota in 2021.

He is one of the rare drivers to compete for and win for all of NASCAR’s manufacturers. Busch and his brother join Bobby and Terry Labonte as the only siblings to win Cup titles.

Advertisement

Kurt Busch won 34 races in 776 starts over 23 years, including the Daytona 500 in 2017 with SHR and sponsor Monster, which has remained with him to this day. He said he’ll remain a Monster ambassador and has approached Fox Sports about doing television work moving forward.

. . . .

Josh Berry became the first driver to take a spot in the Xfinity Series championship race, leading a 1-2-3 finish for JR Motorsports at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Berry’s win in the opening race of the third round of the playoffs guarantees his Chevrolet will run for the Xfinity title next month in the finale at Phoenix. There are three spots still open with races at Homestead-Miami Speedway and Martinsville Speedway remaining to determine the championship four.

“We’ve had a tough couple weeks, couple months, but we knew that we could do this if we were at our best,” said Berry, who led 65 laps in winning for the third time this season but first since May at Charlotte.

Noah Gragson finished second at his home track and Justin Allgaier was third, but the JRM teammates briefly exchanged words on pit road after the race. Allgaier actually bumped into the back of Gragson’s car on pit road, but Gragson later said it was because Allgaier had lost his brakes.

AJ Allmendinger, winner of the last two Xfinity Series races, the regular-season champion and pole-sitter at Las Vegas, had to make a late pit stop for two loose wheels. It dropped Allmendinger two laps off the pace, he finished 22nd and is now below the cutline to advance into the championship finale.

Advertisement

Hailie Deegan finished 13th and on the lead lap in her Xfinity Series debut.

“It went pretty smooth. Just clean and nice,” said the 21-year-old Deegan. “I was able to figure out what worked for me. It was wild just experiencing the whole thing.”

Hailie Deegan, 21, finished 13th in her Xfinity debut Saturday. Sean Gardner/Getty



