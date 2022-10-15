Yankees drop slumping Aaron Judge to No. 2 spot for Game 3 against Cleveland

Judge, who set the AL record with 62 home runs this season and contended for the Triple Crown, is 0 for 8 in the series against Cleveland with seven strikeouts. He struck out four times in New York's 4-2 loss in 10 innings in Game 2, and got booed at Yankee Stadium.

New York’s manager moved the American League home run king out of the leadoff spot and into the No. 2 hole for Game 3 of the AL Division Series on Saturday as the Yankees try to break Judge out of his postseason slump.

Judge has had major issues against Cleveland in three postseason series, going just 2 of 37 with 27 strikeouts in nine games.

“Judge has hit a lot of second in his career, and just wanted to shake that up a little bit,” Boone said.

Boone juggled his lineup, dropping Judge as well as Anthony Rizzo from No. 2 to No. 3 and Oswaldo Cabrera from six to nine. He also moved Isiah Kiner-Falefa up from seventh to sixth and Harrison Bader from nine to seven.

New York is facing Cleveland righthander Triston McKenzie in Game 3. The Yankees are without a true leadoff hitter with DJ LeMahieu and Andrew Benintendi both out with injuries.

“Judge is the most logical leadoff guy with us with no DJ and no Bennie,” Boone said. “I think he’s just a tick off timing-wise. Looking forward to him going out there and stringing some good [at-bats] together.”

Judge started 34 times in the leadoff spot this season, many of them beginning in mid-September as he chased Roger Maris’s league record of 61 homers.

How Spongebob became key to the Guardians

Oscar Gonzalez doesn’t remember which song he almost chose that day in Triple A in Columbus, Ohio. Any alternative has long since become unimaginable.

Who can say what would have happened if the 24-year-old rookie outfielder had chosen an ode to something other than nautical nonsense to herald his arrival at home plate at Progressive Field this year. But as fate would have it, Gonzalez loved “SpongeBob SquarePants” during his childhood in the Dominican Republic. So when he needed to choose a song, it was the SpongeBob theme that slid to the front of his mind.

“The song came to me,” Gonzalez said this week through team interpreter Agustin Rivero. “I thought that was something the kids would love, so that’s why I chose it.”

Maybe, just maybe, the song chose him, too. Because it was that song that played before Gonzalez delivered one of the most important home runs in the history of Cleveland baseball, his 15th-inning walkoff in Game 2 of Cleveland’s first-round win over the Tampa Bay Rays.

Gonzalez did not begin the season on the major league roster, and didn’t break into the big leagues until May. He did not hit cleanup until June. He was hitting fifth Saturday when he hammered a Corey Kluber pitch deep to left field to give his upstart Guardians an unlikely win courtesy of an unlikely hero. He said this week his life hasn’t changed much because of the homer. But he has changed others’.

Take, for example, devoted Guardians fan David Hrusovsky, who started wearing an old SpongeBob Halloween costume to Guardians home games and ended up on national television just before the homer, a showing that earned him an interview on local television in Cleveland.

Gonzalez’s home run gave Cleveland, enduring the longest active title drought in Major League Baseball, a shot at the Yankees in the Division Series, the latest stunner from a team that used 17 rookies this season and had the lowest average age of any team in the majors at 26 as it won the American League Central.

Gonzalez was by no means destined to be a part of either group when the season began.

He hit .208 with a .585 OPS in the Dominican Winter League last year. He was a free-swinging, power-first slugger who could not find his way onto the Guardians’ 40-man roster last winter as the team protected more heralded prospects from selection in the Rule 5 draft. Because of the lockout, MLB canceled that draft last year. Because it did, Gonzalez began spring training in the Cleveland system. He hit .282 with an .813 OPS in 41 games at Columbus to start the season.

Veteran catcher Austin Hedges said many of Gonzalez’s teammates, particularly the few older players who hadn’t played with him in the minors, thought the song was a prank. Hedges admitted he found it shocking. He wasn’t the only one.

“I thought it was terrible. I’m not going to lie. I think everyone has voiced this concern,” pitcher Triston McKenzie said with a smile. “But it worked for him. He came up and hit .300 the first two weeks and everyone was like, well, if it works for him . . .”

Gonzalez said his teammates joke with him about the song sometimes, but that he doesn’t really care if they do.

“To be honest, what matters to me is that the kids like it and that I like it,” Gonzalez said. “I don’t care what other people say.”

Padres have rival Dodgers on the brink

Until Friday night, San Diego Padres fans had never seen a home playoff victory in person since Petco Park opened in 2004. Blake Snell, Trent Grisham, and the Padres’ lights-out bullpen finally gave a sellout crowd of 45,137 the chance to go crazy.

Snell pitched five-hit ball into the sixth inning and Grisham homered, helping the Padres top the Los Angeles Dodgers, 2-1, for a 2-1 lead in the NL Division Series.

San Diego can advance to its first NL Championship Series since 1998 with one more win. Joe Musgrove pitched for his hometown Padres in their first crack Saturday night, with Tyler Anderson starting for the NL West champions.

“There are going to be a lot of hoarse voices coming back [Saturday],” manager Bob Melvin said. “To keep up that pace the whole game, that was pretty cool.”

With Snell working 5⅓ innings and Josh Hader finishing a scoreless performance by San Diego’s bullpen, the 111-win Dodgers were pushed to the brink of a massive disappointment. Los Angeles went 14-5 against San Diego in the regular season, and it has defeated the Padres in nine straight series dating to 2021.

“The core of this group has been in this position before, and we’re going to approach it like it’s the way it is. It’s win or go home,” manager Dave Roberts said. “We’ve got to play better baseball. When we do have opportunities to cash in, we’ve got to take advantage of them.”

San Diego stranded two runners in each of the first four innings and 10 total. But Jake Cronenworth’s RBI single in the first and Grisham’s drive to right in the fourth were enough.

“The crowd was legit,” Snell said. “That’s probably the best crowd I’ve ever pitched in front of.”