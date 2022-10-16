Megan Thee Stallion makes confident debut as ‘Saturday Night Live’ host

In her monologue, Thee Stallion introduced the audience to her numerous names and titles, including a recent one which makes her very proud: college graduate.

On Oct. 15, “Saturday Night Live” featured Megan Thee Stallion of “Savage” fame in her first turn as host. The rapper has previously appeared as a musical guest. Click the video embeds below to watch some of the highlights from Saturday night’s show.

The artist joined “SNL” cast members Ego Nwodim and Punkie Johnson to preview the medical (melo)drama “Hot Girl Hospital,” which promised that when life is on the line, these three women would answer the call — and then hang up.

In “Deer,” a father, played by Kenan Thompson, gets tetchy when he’s the only one who can’t spot the woodland creature outside the window.

New York-based comedy trio Please Don’t Destroy offered their tactics for what keeps them healthy in “Wellness.”

A substitute teacher, played by Nwodim, tried to inspire her classroom — but her expectations were shattered once she actually talked to the students.

Thee Stallion performed her songs “Anxiety” as well as “NDA/Plan B.”