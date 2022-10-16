fb-pixel Skip to main content

Megan Thee Stallion makes confident debut as ‘Saturday Night Live’ host

Updated October 16, 2022, 1 hour ago
U.S. rapper Megan Thee Stallion performs on the main stage at the Gurtenfestival in Bern, Switzerland, on July 14.PETER KLAUNZER/Associated Press

On Oct. 15, “Saturday Night Live” featured Megan Thee Stallion of “Savage” fame in her first turn as host. The rapper has previously appeared as a musical guest. Click the video embeds below to watch some of the highlights from Saturday night’s show.

In her monologue, Thee Stallion introduced the audience to her numerous names and titles, including a recent one which makes her very proud: college graduate.

The artist joined “SNL” cast members Ego Nwodim and Punkie Johnson to preview the medical (melo)drama “Hot Girl Hospital,” which promised that when life is on the line, these three women would answer the call — and then hang up.

In “Deer,” a father, played by Kenan Thompson, gets tetchy when he’s the only one who can’t spot the woodland creature outside the window.

New York-based comedy trio Please Don’t Destroy offered their tactics for what keeps them healthy in “Wellness.”

A substitute teacher, played by Nwodim, tried to inspire her classroom — but her expectations were shattered once she actually talked to the students.

Thee Stallion performed her songs “Anxiety” as well as “NDA/Plan B.”

