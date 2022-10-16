3 shot in Dorchester, police say

Three people were shot Sunday night in the 200 block of Geneva Avenue in Dorchester, Boston police said.
A call reporting the shootings at 263 Geneva Ave. came in at 8:51 p.m., said Officer Stephen McNulty.
The conditions of the injured people were not immediately known, McNulty said.
The investigation “is active and ongoing,” McNulty said.
No further information was immediately available.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Tonya Alanez can be reached at tonya.alanez@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @talanez.