Affordable housing advocates to rally at Lynn City Hall

Affordable housing advocates are planning to hold a rally at Lynn City Hall Tuesday to press Mayor Jared C. Nicholson to allocate $15 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds toward the city’s newly created housing trust, the Essex County Community Organization said.
People will meet at 6 p.m. in the lobby, where they will sing, chant and share stories of the need to increase affordable housing in the North Shore city, the organization said in a statement.
They also plan to deliver a petition to the mayor’s office. Nicholson is preparing to make his final decision on how to allocate a second round of American the federal funds, the statement said.
Advertisement
In the first round of funding, Nicholson directed only 14 percent of the $35 million the city received to affordable housing, according to the organization.
After receiving the news, the group and its partners, Neighbor to Neighbor and Lynn United for Change, met with Nicholson to share their stories and urge him to prioritize affordable housing with community voice in his allocation of funding, the statement said. The group credited the mayor for creating the Affordable Housing Trust and putting community members on its leadership team.
“We are grateful that the mayor heard us and took this positive step,” the statement said. “And, we also want to make sure the trust gets funded and is accountable to the community.”
A spokeswoman for Nicholson could not immediately be reached for comment on Sunday.
Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.