Affordable housing advocates to rally at Lynn City Hall

Affordable housing advocates are planning to hold a rally at Lynn City Hall Tuesday to press Mayor Jared C. Nicholson to allocate $15 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds toward the city’s newly created housing trust, the Essex County Community Organization said.

People will meet at 6 p.m. in the lobby, where they will sing, chant and share stories of the need to increase affordable housing in the North Shore city, the organization said in a statement.

They also plan to deliver a petition to the mayor’s office. Nicholson is preparing to make his final decision on how to allocate a second round of American the federal funds, the statement said.