Cambridge police seek to identify suspects in alleged theft of two stolen cars, officer’s equipment

Police in Cambridge are asking the public to help identify a man and a woman suspected of stealing two cars from a gas station on Massachusetts Avenue on Sunday morning, and who may also be involved with the alleged theft of police equipment from an officer’s personal car parked in the same area, the department said.
The suspects appear to be a white woman with blond hair and a Black man, police said in a statement.
Police were dispatched to a gas and service station at 2500 Massachusetts Ave. at 5:20 a.m. for a report of an alarm, the statement said.
Advertisement
A gray 2007 Mercedes SUV that was stolen from the business was found abandoned nearby. A stolen black Ford Taurus had yet to be found by early evening, according to the statement.
Multiple pieces of police equipment, including a police identification card, ballistic vest and two loaded firearm magazines with ammunition, were also stolen overnight from an off-duty officer’s locked personal car parked in North Cambridge, police said.
No firearms were stolen, the statement said.
The incident is under investigation.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Cambridge police at 617-349-3300, call the anonymous hotline at 617-349-3121 or visit www.CambridgePolice.org/tips.
We are looking to identify 2 suspects following an overnight commercial break and stolen cars.— Cambridge Police👮🏽 (@CambridgePolice) October 16, 2022
During an investigation, officers also learned an off-duty Cambridge Police officer’s locked personal car, parked in North #CambMA, was broken into.https://t.co/JR6lVZePqa pic.twitter.com/KmHTpJiPCY
Madison Mercado can be reached at madison.mercado@globe.com.