Cambridge police seek to identify suspects in alleged theft of two stolen cars, officer’s equipment

Police in Cambridge are asking the public to help identify a man and a woman suspected of stealing two cars from a gas station on Massachusetts Avenue on Sunday morning, and who may also be involved with the alleged theft of police equipment from an officer’s personal car parked in the same area, the department said.

The suspects appear to be a white woman with blond hair and a Black man, police said in a statement.

Police were dispatched to a gas and service station at 2500 Massachusetts Ave. at 5:20 a.m. for a report of an alarm, the statement said.