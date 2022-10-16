Cranberry bogs, a film festival, and a 400th anniversary celebration

“Designed & Hand-Blocked by the Folly Cove Designers,” a new exhibit celebrating the famed Arts and Crafts movement group, is on display at Gloucester’s Cape Ann Museum through March. The show features original works by Folly Cove artists and group leader Virginia Lee Burton, sourced from the museum’s own archives as well as other local and private collections. The museum holds the world’s largest collection of Folly Cove artifacts. The museum, located at 27 Pleasant St., is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. Admission is $15, $12 for Cape Ann residents, seniors, and students. For more information, visit capeannmuseum.org .

The Cape Cod Cranberry Growers’ Association is hosting harvest season bus tours, departing from a Carver barn weekends through early November. Visitors can learn about the history of Massachusetts cranberry cultivation, meet growers at their bogs, and see a live harvest of the Commonwealth’s official fruit. Tours take between 90 minutes and two hours, depending on which farm is visited. Tickets are $18, free for children under 5. For specific times and tickets, visit cranberries.org/cranberry-bog-bus-tours .

In celebration of art, culture, and diversity, Middlesex Community College in Lowell is hosting its first Asian American film festival. The festival takes places Friday, Oct. 21 and Saturday, Oct. 22, and starts at 5 p.m. on the first day and 11 a.m. the next. It will be held at the college’s Richard and Nancy Donahue Family Academic Arts Center at 240 Central St., and will feature the work of Asian American alumni who have become successful in the film industry. Tickets for the entire festival cost $20, but only $5 for individual events. For more information, visit middlesex.mass.edu.

The Duxbury Free Library received a $2,300 grant from a Mass Humanities initiative called Expand Mass Stories. The grant will fund the library’s effort to preserve LGBTQ history on the South Shore. The project will involve oral history interviews with LGBTQ youth and elders to shed light on overlooked queer stories. The Duxbury Free Library is one of 42 nonprofits in the state with projects funded by Mass Humanities involving audio tours, documentary films, oral histories, and public events.

Lexington’s Battlegreen Run is back for its 27th season Nov. 6. Spanning Lincoln Street to Massachusetts Avenue and beyond, the event features 10K and 5K races, a 5K walk, and a kids’ fun run. The starting line is at Lexington High School, 251 Waltham St. Runners can also register to design and complete their own route in this year’s virtual race. Proceeds benefit the GenesisHR Community Fund, Habitat for Humanity Greater Boston, the Ovarian Cancer Research at MGH, and more. For more information and to register, visit battlegreenrunfoundation.org.

The Church of the Pilgrimage is celebrating more than 400 years of its own pilgrimage in Plymouth with a weekend-long celebration Saturday, Oct. 29 from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 30 beginning at 10 a.m. The event, located at 8 Town Square, will have live music, a worship service, food, and more. For more information, visit churchofthepilgrimage.org.

