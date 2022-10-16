Dorchester man arrested in connection with four stabbings in the Theatre District

A Dorchester man was arrested in connection with the stabbings of four men early Sunday morning in Boston’s Theatre District, according to Boston police.

Daryl Diamond, 39, faces charges including four counts of assault with intent to murder, according to a statement from Boston police, and is expected to be arraigned Monday in Boston Municipal Court.

Officers responding to calls reporting a stabbing at 2:10 a.m., found two men suffering from stab wounds at the intersection of Stuart and Tremont streets, said Officer Andre Watson,a spokesman for Boston police.