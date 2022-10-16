MBTA Newburyport commuter rail train reports delays

“To minimize impact to service, the next outbound train, train 2105, connected to the disabled train and completed the trip for passengers,” Keolis spokesperson Alana Westwater wrote in an e-mail.

Newburyport train 2155, which departed North Station at 9:30 a.m., abruptly stopped between Rowley and Newburyport, according to Keolis Commuter Services, the system’s operator.

The MBTA commuter rail system reported delays on the Newburyport Line throughout Sunday due to a mechanical failure that disabled an outbound train at around 9:30 a.m., the system’s operator said in a statement.

The cause of the mechanical failure is still under investigation, Westwater added.

The issue created delays on the line throughout Sunday, according to the Twitter account.

Some trains at one point were running more than an hour behind, with some passengers tweeting their frustration.

“@MBTA been stuck on the train to Newburyport for over 90mins and no updates … any help,” said Twitter user @rachelolasz at 12:16 p.m.

The @MBTA replied “Hi Rachel, we’re sorry to hear about the wait you are experiencing. Our partners @MBTA_CR have the latest info about this; we are tagging them here so they can provide you with more info.”

Delays gradually were reduced to 30 to 40 minutes. As of late afternoon, delays on the line were reported to be 5 to 15 minutes, according to the Newburyport line schedule.

Westwater urged passengers to monitor further service delays online or through the system’s Twitter account @MBTA_CR.

Jesus Marrero Suarez can be reached at jesus.marrerosuarez@globe.com.