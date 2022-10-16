Salem man killed Sunday morning in motorcycle crash

A Salem man died Sunday morning after his motorcycle crashed into a utility pole in Beverly, according to Beverly police.

Officers and other first responders arrived at the area around 46 McKay St. around 1:45 a.m. and found the 41-year-old driver lying on the ground, according to a statement from Beverly police. He was taken to Beverly Hospital , where he died from his injuries.

Police did not identify the victim pending notification of the family.