Salem man killed Sunday morning in motorcycle crash

Updated October 16, 2022, 33 minutes ago

A Salem man died Sunday morning after his motorcycle crashed into a utility pole in Beverly, according to Beverly police.

Officers and other first responders arrived at the area around 46 McKay St. around 1:45 a.m. and found the 41-year-old driver lying on the ground, according to a statement from Beverly police. He was taken to Beverly Hospital , where he died from his injuries.

Police did not identify the victim pending notification of the family.

A spokesman for Beverly police said the cause of the crash was not known.



