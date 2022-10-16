fb-pixel Skip to main content

Contract talks resume Sunday between teachers, leaders in Haverhill and Malden

Teachers in both cities are poised to strike Monday if deal cannot be reached.

By John Hilliard Globe Staff,Updated October 16, 2022, 43 minutes ago

Educators and school officials were back to bargaining tables in Haverhill and Malden, as the both school districts face the prospect of teacher strikes starting Monday.

In Haverhill, Tim Briggs, the president of the Haverhill Education Association, said that talks had resumed between the union and city school leaders Sunday morning starting at 10 at the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Haverhill on Emerson Street. The negotiations are being facilitated by a mediator, he said.

Malden’s negotiations began at 9 a.m. at Malden City Hall.

Members of the Haverhill Education Association and the Malden Education Association in separate votes authorized strikes to begin Monday if their unions were unable to reach deals with school district leaders.

Advertisement

Related: Hundreds rally in Haverhill, Malden ahead of threatened Monday teachers strike

The talks resumed Sunday following bargaining sessions in both cities Saturday.

Union members, students, and community members in both cities rallied in support of the teachers unions.

The average teacher salary in Massachusetts was about $84,600 during the 2019-2020 school year, which was the most recent data available from the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

Haverhill educators earned an average of less than $74,300 that year, according to state data.

Malden’s teachers earned slightly more than the state average —roughly $84,800, according to the data.









John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video