Contract talks resume Sunday between teachers, leaders in Haverhill and Malden

In Haverhill, Tim Briggs, the president of the Haverhill Education Association, said that talks had resumed between the union and city school leaders Sunday morning starting at 10 at the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Haverhill on Emerson Street. The negotiations are being facilitated by a mediator, he said.

Educators and school officials were back to bargaining tables in Haverhill and Malden, as the both school districts face the prospect of teacher strikes starting Monday.

Malden’s negotiations began at 9 a.m. at Malden City Hall.

Members of the Haverhill Education Association and the Malden Education Association in separate votes authorized strikes to begin Monday if their unions were unable to reach deals with school district leaders.

The talks resumed Sunday following bargaining sessions in both cities Saturday.

Union members, students, and community members in both cities rallied in support of the teachers unions.

The average teacher salary in Massachusetts was about $84,600 during the 2019-2020 school year, which was the most recent data available from the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

Haverhill educators earned an average of less than $74,300 that year, according to state data.

Malden’s teachers earned slightly more than the state average —roughly $84,800, according to the data.

































