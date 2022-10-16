Swampscott dog walker surrounded by a pack of coyotes

A Swampscott resident out walking their dog Saturday night found themselves surrounded by at least nine coyotes, prompting police in the North Shore town to issue a safety warning.
When the officers arrived at the scene on Rockledge Road at about 9:30 p.m., they counted at least nine coyotes, the statement said.
But the animals quickly scattered, seemingly frightened by the arrival of the cruisers and their strobe lights, police said.
The officers escorted the caller and their dog back to their home without any further incident , officials said.
“Please be aware of your surroundings when walking during evening hours as this is the time coyotes are most active. We still have many great fall nights ahead,” police said.
Advertisement
The department also shared helpful tips from the Humane Society about how people should respond if they are confronted by coyotes.