Swampscott dog walker surrounded by a pack of coyotes

A Swampscott resident out walking their dog Saturday night found themselves surrounded by at least nine coyotes, prompting police in the North Shore town to issue a safety warning.

When the officers arrived at the scene on Rockledge Road at about 9:30 p.m., they counted at least nine coyotes, the statement said.

But the animals quickly scattered, seemingly frightened by the arrival of the cruisers and their strobe lights, police said.