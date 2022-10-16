Waltham residents work to recover after citywide power surge triggers fires, damages appliances

Eversource crews were working on damaged meters or wiring in about 30 locations Sunday morning, and the company hired external electricians to assist in the response, Eversource spokesman Farrah Garibaldi said in a statement.

On Sunday afternoon some of the traffic lights on Main Street, School Street, and other thoroughfares were still operating as four-way stops and utility trucks were a common sight downtown and in South Waltham.

WALTHAM — Residents here were plugging appliances back in and discarding burnout surge protectors a day after an equipment failure at an Eversource substation on Pine Street caused a power surge that set off booms throughout the city as transformers failed, fried appliances, knocked out traffic lights, and caused chaos on a beautiful fall afternoon.

Advertisement

The cause was still under investigation, according to the statement.

About 50 Waltham residents remained without power on Sunday evening, according to Eversource’s online outage tracker.

“First of all, I apologize for the inconvenience,” Waltham Mayor Jeannette A. McCarthy said in a phone interview on Sunday afternoon. “[Eversource] responded right away and they’re working on it, but it was widespread damage.”

At the height of the outage on Saturday afternoon, about 20 traffic signals were down and emergency dispatch received more than 300 calls for assistance, McCarthy said.

About a dozen transformers caught fire and firefighters were summoned to at least 60 residences and businesses for issues related to the power surge, which began at about 2 p.m., Deputy Fire Chief Anthony Capello estimated. Calls for assistance began to slow at about 6:30 p.m., he said.

“Some people told me it was like an explosion,” the mayor said of the transformers on utility poles that failed. “It was scary, honestly, because it sounded like a gunshot.”

The surge caused widespread fear and confusion in the city, said Ward 9 City Councilor Jonathan Paz, who said he received a flood of calls and messages from constituents reporting everything from dead microwaves to smoking outlets.

Advertisement

“It was a very disappointing end to what seemed to have been a very beautiful start to the day,” Paz said. “I think people were not only in shock, but they really felt unsafe.”

McCarthy and Paz praised the city’s police, fire, and wires departments for their response, working late into the night and again early this morning.

Eversource will provide information about the claims process in the coming days, McCarthy said.

Walking down School Street Sunday afternoon, Scott Aaron, 59, said he was enjoying the good weather in a friend’s backyard when a burning smell wafted over the neighborhood. When he returned home, his lights were out. He was still without power Sunday afternoon, he said.

His apartment is served by two different transformers, one of which never failed, so some of his appliances, like his stove and refrigerator are working, he said. Other appliances, like his wifi router, are not, however. Aaron said Eversource told him that they hoped to restore his power by Sunday night.

The outage was a “minor pain in the neck,” he said. “These things happen.”

Councilor Paz said his aunt called him in confusion after she was left without power for five or six hours before her landlord managed to restore the power in her building.

Paz called for Eversource to be transparent about the cause of the power surge. “We need to hear directly from Eversource about what went wrong and how that can be prevented in the future,” he said. “I’m very curious as to what that cost the city.”

Advertisement

Paz said the city should explore options for local renewable energy generation to reduce its reliance on Eversource.

Landlord Mario Mummolo, 80, was back at his building on School Street Sunday afternoon. After the surge had knocked out the building’s power and fried the computerized control panel on the water heater, he said.

Mummolo praised the response from Eversource, the mayor, and the city’s Wires Department, saying that a utility crew with whom he spoke had come from as far as Cape Cod. Crews stayed out late and were up early checking every apartment and every meter, he said.

“They went above and beyond,” he said. “They were like bees on pollen.”

As she entered the apartment, one of the tenants was less sanguine. “It’s been fun,” she said sardonically.

















Alexander Thompson can be reached at alexander.thompson@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @AlMThompson