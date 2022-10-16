Inmate stole $11 million in gold coin scheme while in prison, officials say

Cofield spoke with a company representative about opening a checking account. After Cofield was told he needed a form of identification and a utility bill, a coconspirator texted him a picture of Kimmel’s driver’s license and a utility bill, prosecutors said.

From the prison in Butts County, about 45 miles south of Atlanta, Cofield called Charles Schwab Corp. in June 2020 and impersonated a billionaire named S.K., who was later identified as Sidney Kimmel, according to a federal indictment.

Contraband cellphones are invaluable to inmates, but in the hands of Arthur Lee Cofield, who is serving a 14-year sentence for armed robbery at a Georgia state prison, a mobile phone turned out to be worth $11 million, federal prosecutors said.

Advertisement

Cofield was so convincing that he persuaded the financial-services giant to transfer $11 million from Kimmel’s bank account to a precious metals dealer in Idaho to buy 6,106 American Eagle gold coins, prosecutors said.

From there, Cofield used his contraband phone to hire a private security company to take the coins from Boise, Idaho, to Atlanta on a chartered plane. After the coins had been delivered, he contacted the owner of a six-bedroom house on 1.4 wooded acres in Atlanta and offered $4.4 million for the property, prosecutors said.

With the help of accomplices, Cofield paid $720,000 cash as a down payment and later the full balance, also in cash, according to a federal indictment filed in December 2020.

Cofield, 31, was charged with several federal counts, including conspiracy to commit bank fraud, aggravated identity theft, money laundering, and conspiracy to commit money laundering, according to court documents. He has pleaded not guilty. A lawyer for Cofield, Steve Sadow, declined to comment Friday.

Now, federal prosecutors and Sadow have a pressing problem: What to do with the Atlanta property?

In court documents filed on Oct. 7, the two sides asked a judge for permission to sell the property so the proceeds could be held until Cofield’s case is resolved. The indictment said Cofield, if convicted, must forfeit any proceeds he received arising from his offenses.

Advertisement

In the filing, both parties said the property, which was valued at about $3.5 million in 2020, is vacant, has been “rapidly deteriorating,” and is at risk of losing its fair-market value because it has not been maintained.

The bank account that prosecutors said Cofield stole from belonged to Kimmel, a 94-year-old fashion mogul who has bankrolled box-office hits such as “Moneyball,” “United 93,” and “Crazy Rich Asians,” along with quirky flops that were nevertheless critically acclaimed, including “Lars and the Real Girl,” a love story featuring a sex doll.

Some key details about the scheme remain unclear: Court documents do not reveal why Kimmel was targeted. And prosecutors did not say in the indictment how Cofield — who is also facing attempted murder charges in Fulton County, Georgia, in an unrelated case — was able to acquire the phone, which they say he hid in his prison cell.

Jose Morales, who was the warden of the unit that housed Cofield, could not be reached. He told The Atlanta-Journal Constitution, which had previously reported on the case, that Cofield was “a shrewd, intelligent individual who could con you out of millions.”

A spokesperson for the Georgia Department of Corrections declined an interview request but said in a statement that the agency had a “robust plan” for cracking down on contraband phones.

Advertisement

The spokesperson, Joan Heath, said about 5,600 contraband phones were confiscated in fiscal year 2022, including more than 1,300 since July. Citing security reasons, she did not disclose details of the crackdown but said that “any and all resources available” were being used to curb the practice.

“One of those efforts includes conducting shakedowns across all of our facilities,” she said, adding that the tactic had been in place for numerous years and had not been the result of Cofield’s case.

Two coconspirators, Eldridge Bennett and his daughter, Eliayah, also face charges in connection with the case and have pleaded not guilty, according to court documents. Their lawyers did not immediately respond to emails late Friday.

Kimmel could not be reached. A spokesperson for Charles Schwab said the client in the case had been fully reimbursed.

“As soon as Schwab was aware of suspected fraudulent activity, we launched an investigation, initiated measures to protect the client’s account, and notified the authorities,” the spokesperson, Tatiana Stead, said in an email. She declined to comment further because of the continuing investigation.