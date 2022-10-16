Community-based nonprofits have become forceful advocates for change

Claire Dunning (“The unintended consequences of Boston’s nonprofit-led urban development,” Ideas, Oct. 9) raises important concerns about the ability of Boston’s well-respected community-based nonprofit development sector to counter the persistence of institutional racism, structural inequality, and gentrification while depending on the very system that creates these problems to deliver benefits to its constituents.

Still, over the 50 years that I have worked with Boston community development corporations on affordable housing, these organizations have become increasingly adept at managing such challenges. Many are now organizing the neighborhood residents to whom they provide services. Community development corporations have become forceful advocates for progressive legislative and policy changes, including stronger inclusionary development and linkage programs in Boston and new real estate-based tax initiatives to capture gentrification profits for affordable housing.