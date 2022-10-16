Lobster, whales, and the humans who love them

I went to school in York County, Maine, with the children of lobster-fishing people. They were brave, hard-working, resourceful folk whose handsome boats handled every kind of weather and graced the harbors. Many of us had summer jobs connected to lobstering, even if only waiting on tables where menus featured lobster.

Re “Off the menu? Lobsters take heat for deaths of right whales” (Page A1, Oct. 9): Thank you for Janelle Nanos’s evenhanded reporting on the danger to the North Atlantic right whale species’ existence from entanglement in lobster gear.

But a long time ago I quit eating any creature prepared by plunging it into boiling water. The old lie that they don’t really feel it didn’t work on me anymore. Of course they felt pain. Why else did they struggle so hard to climb out of the pot?

That magnificent, intelligent, social animals such as whales, including devoted mothers, suffer cruelly for months or years before slowly dying and then sinking, wrapped in polypropylene rope, in order to offer a greater variety to people bored with the bounty already in their supermarkets just confirms my instincts.

Many people will go on eating lobster regardless. I don’t have to be one of them.

Megan Brook

Cambridge





Too often, we fail to consider role creatures play in keeping planet healthy

Janelle Nanos’s update on the lobster industry vs. North Atlantic right whales conflict does a disservice common to so many news articles on endangered species that pit the rights of hard-working people against a species headed toward extinction. These articles never explain the central role that many creatures, whales especially, play in keeping our planet healthy.

Whales are a so-called keystone species, providing food for ocean plants, serving as carbon sinks, and fulfilling other purposes. They aren’t just for tourists and animal-friendly people. They are there for all of us. This is not a two-equal-sides debate. Long ago, whales won the debate.

George Scarlett

Carlisle





Liberals who choose pet causes over working people’s concerns can expect blowback

Sunday’s front-page article illustrates how absolutist demands of the committedly woke can negatively affect our politics. Few people want to see whales die from fishing gear. Yet the proposed solutions make it more difficult for lobstermen to earn a living. Not unreasonably, those who catch lobsters for their livelihood feel that the government is coming for their jobs. The Trumpist right provides a supposed solution, painting all environmental regulations as job killers. It’s a fair guess that there are more Americans who sympathize with those trying to earn a living than those concerned with right whales.

The midterm elections are almost upon us. Even here, in one of the most liberal states, extreme conservative candidates can attract a large number of voters. That is what we get when we liberals choose pet causes over the concerns of working people.

Barry Needalman

Framingham





Given humans’ overreach, resolution should favor the whales

It’s a conflict between sentient beings living in the ocean that have been around for eons and humankind’s overreach for resources, which has been happening for mere hundreds of years.

Any equitable resolution surely must give the whales every possible chance of survival of their species.

Rick Cutler

West Barnstable