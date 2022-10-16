Yes on Question 4

For all the confusion it has generated, the gist of Question 4 is actually strikingly simple. It allows people who do not have legal immigration status — something entirely unrelated to driving ability — to apply for a license.

It’s common sense: Every driver on the road in Massachusetts should be licensed and insured. It shouldn’t matter who those drivers are — and if voters approve Question 4 in November, it won’t.

The Globe endorses a yes vote on the referendum because, in the many years the issue has been debated in the Legislature, opponents have never been able to cobble together a convincing argument against it.

Advertisement

The law that a yes vote would uphold does not change the immigration status of undocumented people in Massachusetts. It does not confer the right to vote. It does not do anything, except let them demonstrate they are able to drive.

Get Today in Opinion Globe Opinion's must-reads, delivered to you every Sunday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

The Legislature overwhelmingly passed the Work and Family Mobility Act in June, making Massachusetts the 18th state in the nation to offer a form of a driver’s license to undocumented foreign nationals. Three New England states have done so, as well as California and New York.

If you have been to Vermont or Connecticut, it’s likely that you’ve safely shared the road with drivers who don’t have legal immigration status. Some of those licensed drivers without legal immigration status visit and drive in the Commonwealth.

If affirmed by voters, the Massachusetts law would take effect next summer. The law, which already survived a veto from Governor Charlie Baker, requires driver’s license applicants who cannot offer proof of lawful presence in the United States to provide two documents establishing their identity. The first would be either a foreign passport or a consular identification card and the second could be a birth certificate, a foreign national identification card, or a driver’s license from another state.

Advertisement

Opponents of the law primarily cite Baker’s concerns around granting driver’s licenses to undocumented immigrants. They argue the Registry of Motor Vehicles doesn’t have the capacity or the needed expertise to verify foreign documents. But, as a recent report on Question 4 from the Center for State Policy Analysis at Tufts University’s Tisch College notes, that argument doesn’t hold up.

“[T]he universe of acceptable documents under this law is relatively narrow, and the requirement to present either a passport or consular identification ensures a fairly high level of standardization — as does the need for certified translations,” Evan Horowitz, the center’s executive director, wrote. “Forgeries are certainly possible, but forging official documents may be riskier than driving without a license. To check these conclusions, we spoke to a representative from the motor vehicle division of another state offering licenses for unauthorized immigrants; they confirmed that implementation has been straightforward and largely trouble-free.”

Another common argument against letting undocumented immigrants apply for licenses focuses on potential voter fraud. Could undocumented immigrants be inadvertently registered to vote? The RMV already issues driver’s licenses to noncitizens who are legally in the United States without any issues. And Secretary of State William Galvin, who’s the state officer in charge of voting and elections, has also debunked the notion of potential voter fraud.

Advertisement

The reality is that because of the broken federal immigration system, thousands of people are living in Massachusetts illegally. They work here, they pay taxes here, and they drive here. The question for voters is whether state law should adapt to that reality.

With an eye on road safety, a coalition of law enforcement elected and appointed officials, including the Massachusetts Major City Chiefs Association as well as many district attorneys and county sheriffs, support the driver’s license law. “As tracked by AAA and noted by many in our communities, crashes and fatalities on our roads have risen dramatically since the pandemic. Several states that have passed similar laws have seen a significant reduction in the number of hit and run crashes, among many other safety benefits,” Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said in a statement issued last week by the “Yes on 4 for Safer Roads” coalition in support of the law.

But the benefits of licensing qualified drivers regardless of legal status are not just around improved traffic safety; there are also important economic impacts, such as several millions of dollars of extra fee revenue going to the state coffers, car-related purchases, and even a potential decrease in annual insurance premiums for everybody. Up to 85,000 unauthorized immigrants would apply for a driver’s license within the first three years of implementation, according to the Massachusetts Budget and Policy Center.

Over 35 percent of Americans live in a jurisdiction that allows immigrants without legal status to drive, according to the Jewish Alliance for Law and Social Action, a nonprofit group that supports the law. The sky hasn’t fallen for them; They have not seen increased voter fraud or any of the other maladies that the no side fears.

Advertisement

Opponents also argue that immigrants who are here illegally shouldn’t be rewarded with a benefit such as a driver’s license. But there’s no reason to link the two; plenty of Massachusetts residents who have violated laws are still eligible for licenses.

Ultimately a license is not a benefit, and immigrants will have to pay their fees like anyone else. The only thing it rewards is the ability to pass a test. And if everyone on the road is tested and insured, doesn’t that benefit all of us?

Editorials represent the views of the Boston Globe Editorial Board. Follow us on Twitter at @GlobeOpinion.