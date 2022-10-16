fb-pixel Skip to main content
patriots

Bailey Zappe will start for Patriots vs. Browns; Mac Jones inactive for third straight week

By Jim McBride Globe Staff,Updated October 16, 2022, 56 minutes ago
Mac Jones warmed up before the game at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.Ron Schwane/Associated Press

CLEVELAND – Mac Jones was inactive for the third straight game Sunday as the Patriots quarterback continues to recover from a high ankle sprain.

Jones made the trip to FirstEnergy Stadium and did some light throwing with starter Bailey Zappe about two hours before the game. He didn’t do any jogging or stretching before stopping for a few photographs with fans and heading to the locker room.

The second-year player has shown consistent improvement in his mobility during individual drills since being injured in Week 3 against the Ravens, but it’s unknown how much he’s participated in team drills.

Jones’ next chance to play will be Oct. 24 at home against the Bears on “Monday Night Football.’’

Also inactive Sunday were Damien Harris (hamstring), Lawrence Guy (shoulder), Nelson Agholor (hamstring), Jonathan Jones (ankle), Josh Uche (hamstring), and Joshuah Bledsoe.

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.

