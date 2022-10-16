Bailey Zappe will start for Patriots vs. Browns; Mac Jones inactive for third straight week

Jones made the trip to FirstEnergy Stadium and did some light throwing with starter Bailey Zappe about two hours before the game. He didn’t do any jogging or stretching before stopping for a few photographs with fans and heading to the locker room.

CLEVELAND – Mac Jones was inactive for the third straight game Sunday as the Patriots quarterback continues to recover from a high ankle sprain.

The second-year player has shown consistent improvement in his mobility during individual drills since being injured in Week 3 against the Ravens, but it’s unknown how much he’s participated in team drills.

Jones’ next chance to play will be Oct. 24 at home against the Bears on “Monday Night Football.’’

Also inactive Sunday were Damien Harris (hamstring), Lawrence Guy (shoulder), Nelson Agholor (hamstring), Jonathan Jones (ankle), Josh Uche (hamstring), and Joshuah Bledsoe.

