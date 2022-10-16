With Patriots’ win over Browns, Bill Belichick ties George Halas for second-most overall victories

CLEVELAND — Young coaches in the NFL through the years often have talked of the admiration they have for Bill Belichick and the legacy he has carved in the league.

Sunday afternoon, following a Patriots win over the Browns in which the New England coach tied George Halas for second place all time in wins (324), Belichick reflected on his role models as he was climbing the coaching ranks.

“George Halas, Paul Brown they were my idols,” said Belichick, who began his coaching career as an assistant in Baltimore in 1975 and who has a well-chronicled, deep appreciation of the history of the game. “Coach Halas was a friend of my dad’s, ton of respect for [him] and the McCaskey family, and what he did for professional football. He and his peer, Paul Brown, and others like them, paved the way for us as coaches and paved the way for the National Football League to grow to what it is today.”