Brad Marchand feeling ‘real good’ after surprise skate at Bruins practice, but still not cleared for contact

Marchand’s double hip surgery means he won’t participate in the first Bruins-Panthers meeting of the season (7 p.m., NESN). He did, however, make a surprise appearance at Sunday’s practice, going as hard as he has since returning to the ice.

In a just hockey universe, Brad Marchand and Matthew Tkachuk would be going after each other for 60 minutes Monday.

“He was hunting pucks and hitting people,” coach Jim Montgomery said. “That first drill’s not even supposed to be any contact. Somehow, he found a way to get contact in.”

Officially, Marchand is not cleared for contact.

“But it’s hard for them to control me when I’m out there,” he said, grinning.

Marchand’s timeline has not changed. He is expected back in late November, commenting last week that neither he nor team doctors want to rush his return. But the near-daily solo skates, along with Charlie McAvoy and trainers, have been wearing on him.

So there he was, zipping back and forth in rush drills and 2-on-2 work. He said he might join a few morning skates in the coming weeks.

“I feel really good,” said Marchand, who participated in a skating-heavy, 20-minute session. “Today was more of a mental victory than anything. It’s been a long four months, and it was going to be an easy practice for the guys. I begged them enough to let me jump in there with them.

“It was good. Put a couple by Sway.”

While he wasn’t throwing hits, he did tuck a few pucks past goalies Jeremy Swayman and Linus Ullmark. He also got a bump on Matt Grzlecyk.

“Grizzy kept buzzing around me and I couldn’t take the puck from him, so I figured I’d just go through him,” Marchand said. “He’s too fast. I can’t keep up with him. No, we were both tired and we just wanted to end the drill.”

His timing was off, particularly his hands. But he continues to surprise himself with how good he feels.

“I dealt with a lot the last few years with my hips and groins,” Marchand said. “The change has been incredible. It’s night and day how I feel out there. I’m really anxious to get back to where I normally am.”

No doubt he’ll find it difficult to sit and watch the Bruins (2-0-0) take on the Tkachuk-led Panthers (2-0-0), the first Atlantic Division opponent on the slate.

The St. Louisian with Melrose roots was stirring it up against Buffalo on Saturday, going after several Sabres in a chippy game. He did the same thing in the season opener, bumping and bashing Islanders all night long. He scored a goal in each game (2-1—3), tried a bunch of fancy stickhandling moves, and chomped his mouthguard.

“I just play how the game translates and trends out,” Tkachuk said after the Panthers practiced Sunday in Brighton. “I don’t try to start any of that stuff. There were some plays I didn’t like at the start of the (Buffalo) game.

“Rivalries aren’t created unless you play in the playoffs. Yesterday against Buffalo, that’s not a rivalry. It’s just an intense game.”

Expect more of that Monday.

Carlo return unclear

Brandon Carlo, who left Saturday’s game with an undisclosed upper-body injury, did not practice.

Carlo, whose head appeared to rattle the glass after a heavy hit from Arizona’s Liam O’Brien, has a concussion history. Montgomery said it was unclear when Carlo might return.

“He’s better today than we were expecting,” Montgomery said. “We’re hopeful. But he’s not ready to play.”

The Bruins recalled Dan Renouf to skate with the varsity.

Renouf, who played three seasons at Maine (2013-16) before signing a free agent deal with Detroit, landed here last summer on a two-year, $1.524 million contract. The left-shooting blueliner has size (6 foot 3, 201 pounds) and has played in 23 NHL games (0-3—3).

He was one of the final cuts in Bruins camp, after playing steadily in three preseason games, and appeared in one game for Providence.

“Steady, stay at home defenseman that can defend really well and help us break pucks out,” Montgomery said. “Very similar to Brando.”

Montgomery was “very hopeful” that Anton Stralman, yet to clear the visa process, could play in Ottawa on Tuesday.

Around the rink

Grzlecyk is not expected to play in the upcoming three-in-four stretch. Montgomery said he has been experiencing soreness in his surgically repaired shoulder — a good indication he’s not ready for game action . . . Jake DeBrusk (hand/wrist) is still healing. Montgomery said he does not expect the winger to sit more than 10 days . . . Hanover’s Colin White has 1-1—2 in his first two games with the Panthers. He and Tkachuk should have plenty of family and friends in the TD Garden stands . . . Stralman changed his number from No. 36 to No. 86. That sweater was previously worn by Kevan Miller (2014-21).

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.