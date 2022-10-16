The Bruins’ egalitarian scoring is reminiscent of the memorable 1977-78 ‘Lunch Pail A.C.’ squad

It was, as signature images go, the most memorable one yet in this (very) young 2022-23 season. As signs for the future go? It could be a hint of something special brewing for a franchise recast in the image of new coach Jim Montgomery, a particular brand of depth that wakes the echoes of the memorable “Lunch Pail A.C.” Bruins of 1977-78.

A.J. Greer was skating away from scoring the first of his two goals in Boston’s 6-3 win over Arizona Saturday night when he eyed the camera, tucked his chin, grabbed his new No. 10 jersey in his gloved hand, and planted a grateful smooch on the Spoked-B patch covering his chest.

When Greer took a tape-to-tape pass from Derek Forbort and scored with 7:11 to go in the third, he essentially iced the game for the Bruins, now 2-0. With a two-goal advantage once again, gone was the fear that the 3-1 lead Boston already surrendered would be squandered again. When Greer added an empty netter less than five minutes later, he became the first Bruin with multiple goals this season.

He is one of 10 different goal scorers.

For a team looking to establish its identity for a first-year coach, for a roster waiting anxiously for the return of two of its best players from surgery — Brad Marchand on offense and Charlie McAvoy on defense, for a third and fourth line needed to offset back-to-back injuries to Jake DeBrusk and Brandon Carlo (who left Saturday’s game after taking a big hit into the boards at the end of the second period), the early ability to share the scoring wealth is a positive sign.

“It tells us how deep we are,” Montgomery said. “We said we have really good depth, we’re still missing really good hockey players. It’s nice when that third and fourth line can really control the play like they did tonight. I thought every time they were out there tonight they tilted the ice, which was really good and it’s good for them, they’re going to get confidence from it and we’re going to get more and more confidence offensively in how we want to play from it.

“Tonight was a really good puck possession game, we got to get better at tracking and puck management. We’re two games in, we’re doing a lot of really good things and some small things we got to clean up.”

The “two games in” is important to remember, of course, but after the drama of the offseason — the unexpected firing of predecessor Bruce Cassidy, the lengthy injuries to Marchand and McAvoy — outside of the return of captain Patrice Bergeron, getting off to such a good start is about the best thing Montgomery could have asked for.

And as a Montreal native who rooted for the dynastic Canadiens, who dominated hockey while the Bruins suffered through their post-Bobby Orr life, Montgomery remembers Don Cherry’s delightful lunch pailers, who boasted 11 20-goal scorers. From goals leader Peter McNab (41) to points leader Terry O’Reilly (90), all the way down to the 20 goals apiece from Don Marcotte and Bob Miller, Cherry guided a team that also included guys like Rick Middleton (25 goals) and Brad Park (22 goals) to a 51-18-11 record.

Not quite the way teams are built these days — but as Montgomery sees it, not impossible to replicate.

“Scoring in the NHL is going up the last two years, especially last year. It’s harder to defend the speed that’s coming at you,” the coach said. “I think that’s very possible but you still need your leaders — I want to see [Pastrňák] Pasta get 50, I want to see [Bergeron] and [Marchand] in the 30 and Taylor Hall, the likes, you need those and it’s nice when you get other guys in the 15-20 range. You need that one unit to be able to get you that one goal when you need it.

“Who knows what it ends up — I just know if we keep playing the way we have been and we keep growing, we’re going to score goals and we’re going to be able to close out games better.”

Greer was joined Saturday night by, in order, Pavel Zacha, Charlie Coyle, Nick Foligno, and Forbort, who joined Game 1 scorers Pastrnak, David Krejci, Hampus Lindholm, Hall and Bergeron.

Greer’s packed the emotional punch, with a kiss to his jersey that said plenty about the intensity and atmosphere at TD Garden, which consistently exploded in joy at the team’s home opener. From a personal standpoint, for Greer, it said as much about his happiness at having signed as a free agent back in July and fighting his way onto the opening-night roster, particularly given the season-plus of college hockey he’d played at Boston University. Montgomery called the jersey kiss “awesome,” lauding the way it showed “how special it is to be a Bruin.”

As well as showing how many Bruins have a chance to score for this team.

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at tara.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @Globe_Tara.