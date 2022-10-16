Bucks’ Pat Connaughton to miss first few weeks of season with strained calf

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton, a former St. John’s Prep star from Arlington, is expected to miss the first few weeks of the season with a strained right calf.

Connaughton had missed the Bucks’ final two preseason games with calf soreness. The Bucks said Connaughton underwent an MRI on Friday that revealed the strain and will be out for approximately three weeks.

Connaughton, 29, signed a contract extension this summer after averaging 9.9 points, 26 minutes, and 2.2 3-pointers per game to set career highs in all three categories. The 6-foot-5-inch guard also averaged 4.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game.