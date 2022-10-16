EMass football: With 5 rushing TDs, Brockton’s Kole Osinubi headlines Players of the Week

Cole McKenna, Attleboro — The 5-foot-11-inch, 173-pound senior caught two balls for 88 yards and a touchdown, came up with an interception on defense, and blocked a punt that led to a touchdown in a 42-19 Hockomock win over Stoughton.

Joenel Aguero, St. John’s Prep — The sensational safety factored into all three of the Eagles’ scores in a 28-17 Catholic Conference loss at Catholic Memorial. Aguero caught a 5-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter, broke a 90-yard punt return for a touchdown in the second quarter, and returned an interception to the 18-yard line to set up a field goal in the third quarter.

Kole Osinubi, Brockton — With converted quarterback Cam Monteiro injured, Osinubi shifted from wide receiver to quarterback and rushed 10 times for 253 yards and five touchdowns in a 59-44 win over Pinkerton (N.H.).

Jaden Wiggins, Central Catholic — The senior defensive tackle logged two sacks and six tackles and helped anchor the Raiders offense at guard, paving the way to 216 rushing yards and four rushing scores in a 42-6 win over Methuen.

Division 2

Connor Curtis, Mansfield — The junior rumbled into the end zone for 1- and 7-yard touchdown runs to lift the No. 11 Hornets to a 20-6 win at Barnstable.

Adrien Gurung, Belmont — The 5-foot-11-inch, 185-pound junior broke off three touchdown runs— including a 45-yard scamper to open the scoring — to help the Marauders run past Lexington for a 35-20 Middlesex League victory.

Matthew Kelly, King Philip — The Amherst College-bound senior caught a 13-yard touchdown pass with 7:03 remaining to help the No. 2 Warriors hold off No. 5 Milford for a 19-7 road win in a Hockomock showdown. Kelly also booted field goals of 25 and 42 yards.

Robert Litscher, Hopkinton — The senior signal-caller connected with three different receivers for touchdowns in a 43-7 rout of Tri-Valley League foe Medfield.

Anthony Rudiman, Westford — The senior rushed for 201 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries and snared a scoring reception as the Ghosts beat Lincoln-Sudbury, 21-6, for the first time in seven years, clinching at least a share of the Dual County League title.

Division 3

Scott Einarson, Billerica — The senior caught 10 passes for 177 yards, including a 65-yard touchdown reception from JT Green, and also recorded 10 tackles in a 34-15 win over Acton-Boxborough.

Danny Hou, Revere — In a 39-0 Greater Boston League blanking of Somerville, the sophomore rushed for scores of 25 and 35 yards in the first quarter and caught a 55-yard touchdown pass in the third, finishing with nearly 200 all-purpose yards.

Casious Johnson, Plymouth South — The Panthers remained perfect on the legs of their star back, who ran for 204 yards on 20 carries, including a 25-yard touchdown run, in a 42-12 Patriot League win over Quincy.

Will Shannon, Masconomet — Each of the first two touchdowns the Chieftains scored in a 38-0 Northeastern Conference blanking of Salem were courtesy of the senior fullback, who took the opening kickoff 80 yards to the end zone before running one in from 20 yards out.

Division 4

Stephen Fogarty, Melrose — In a 20-7 Middlesex League triumph over Winchester, the senior totaled three touchdowns, including the play of the night, when he broke free for a 73-yard score.

Anthony Gerrior, Burlington — The sophomore completed 13-of-17 passes for 287 yards and three touchdowns (46, 19, and 51 yards), helping the Red Devils outlast Wilmington, 41-35, in a Middlesex League contest.

Eric Miles, Bedford — The senior provided yet another stellar performance, exploding for six first-half touchdowns in a 48-19 Dual County victory over Cambridge. He totaled 15 carries for 190 yards, highlighted by a 57-yard score for the 5-1 Buccaneers.

Aris Xerras, Danvers — The senior returned a fumble 32 yards for a score and also intercepted a pass as the Falcons cruised past Swampscott, 35-7, in Northeastern Conference action.

Division 5

Frank DeSisto, Gloucester — Filling in at quarterback, the senior captain rushed for the first three Fishermen touchdowns, staking them to a big lead in a 48-22 Northeastern Conference win over Saugus.

Justin Marques, Fairhaven— The Blue Devils needed all of the sophomore’s five touchdowns in a 36-29 nonconference win over Sharon. Taking 20 carries for 183 yards, he is up to 17 scores on the season.

Sid Tildsley and Mavrick Bourdeau, Shawsheen — Tildsley threw two touchdown passes to Bourdeau, and Bourdeau threw one to Tildsley. In addition, Tildsley powered his way to three rushing touchdowns in a six-touchdown day for the sophomore quarterback.

Garrett Webb, Dover-Sherborn — The sophomore passed for all four of the Raiders’ touchdowns, three of which were from more than 30-yards out, to stay undefeated on the season in the 30-7 Tri-Valley victory over Medway.

Division 6

Jaden Arruda, Seekonk — The senior completed 4-of-5 passes for 83 yards and a pair of touchdowns, adding five carries for 40 yards and a touchdown on the ground to lift the Warriors to a 46-6 South Coast win over Bourne.

Brady Carroll, Sandwich — The senior rushed 26 times for 204 yards and three touchdowns and added a pick-6 for the Blue Knights in a 32-16 Cape & Islands win over Dennis-Yarmouth.

Dasha Domercant, Bellingham — The junior had a hand in all four Blackhawk touchdowns, throwing for three and taking one for himself from 37-yards out in a 31-27 Tri-Valley win over Dedham.

Tyler Guy, St. Mary’s — The sophomore threw for three touchdowns and ran in another to orchestrate a 47-21 Catholic Central win over Arlington Catholic.

Division 7

Will Baker, Cohasset — The senior quarterback found his team down 14-6 at the half, and he responded with two rushing touchdowns and a 45-yard pick-6 to give the Skippers a 33-21 South Shore win.

Cory Collins, English High — Collins, a senior, rumbled for 223 yards on the ground and scored both of the Blue and Blue’s touchdowns to earn their first Boston City League win of the season, 16-0, over East Boston.

James Harris, West Bridgewater — The quarterback rumbled for four touchdowns in the Wildcats’ high-powered 31-26 victory over Norwell, with the junior’s longest score coming on a 50-yard run.

Nick Marden, Amesbury — The senior showed up in a Friday night battle with previously unbeaten North Reading, rushing for 112 yards and three touchdowns as Amesbury (5-0) ground out a 30-27 Cape Ann road win.

Division 8

Nick Almeida, Millis — In a 32-14 Tri-Valley win over Norton, the senior rushed for 178 yards, punctuated by touchdowns of 55 (third quarter) and 57 yards (fourth).

Mike Bailey, Cathedral — The sophomore registered the winning touchdown in a 18-13 Catholic Central win over Bishop Stang, fielding a bad snap, and lofting a 6-yard pass to Russel Glover with three minutes remaining to lead the Panthers.

Johnny Gianibas, Hull — In a 41-14 win over Carver, the senior rushed 12 times for 185 yards and two touchdowns, and added three tackles on defense for the Pirates.

Sahmir Morales, Brighton — The senior QB had an efficient day through the air, completing all four passes for 129 yards and three touchdowns in a 44-12 win over South Boston.

Preps

Alexander Emery, Worcester Academy — The junior quarterback totaled 306 all-purpose yards and five touchdowns as the Hilltoppers won a 46-28 shootout against St. Luke’s.

Joe McCauley, Dexter Southfield — With 222 passing yards and three touchdowns, the junior quarterback led DS to a 29-14 win against Wilbraham and Monson.

Darnell Pierra, Brooks — The junior rumbled for 149 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries in a 35-6 victory over Roxbury Latin.

Max Stevelman, Rivers — The junior tossed five touchdown passes, including the winner in overtime, as Rivers improved to 4-0 with a 38-32 win against Belmont Hill.

Compiled by Ethan Fuller, Trevor Hass, Brad Joyal, Jake Levin, Lenny Rowe, Eamonn Ryan, AJ Traub and Nate Weitzer.