Eric Miles has all the right answers for Tom Tone, Bedford

Senior captain Eric Miles is a frequent target, because Tone knows he can handle the spotlight. Miles, who has been in Tone’s class two years in a row and on his team for four, embraces the challenge.

If the player answers correctly, the table can get food. If the wrong answer is given, the player feels the wrath of hungry teammates.

Oftentimes at team dinners, Bedford football coach Tom Tone , a math teacher at the school, puts the pressure on a particular student-athlete and asks a thought-provoking precalculus or calculus question.

“He’ll put me on the clock and ask me, like, ‘What’s the sin of pi over three?’ I’m sitting there like, ‘Geez,’ " Miles said. “It’s all challenging, which I love. It builds our relationship.”

Miles is adept when it comes to learning and applying a new high-level concept. Previously a standout running back for the Buccaneers (5-1), he switched to quarterback this year to fill a void.

After racking up 157 carries for 1,539 yards, and 25 touchdowns a season ago, he has completed 63 percent of his passes, has thrown twice as many TDs as interceptions, and has a whopping 22 rushing scores in six games as a dual-threat star.

“Eric is the smartest, most selfless player and leader I’ve ever played with,” senior co-captain Jamie Buchannan said. “He’s always the best player on Friday nights.”

Miles made varsity as a freshman and contributed predominantly on special teams. He broke out as a sophomore, scoring six TDs and adding four sacks and a pick-6 as an outside linebacker en route to being named a Dual County All-Star.

Tone pulled Miles aside that year and told him he was probably the best player on the field. The coach encouraged his player to embrace a leadership role, which Miles gladly did.

Miles is goofy and jovial by nature, but Tone has admired the way he added sincerity to his repertoire along the way. Last year, Miles earned DCL Defensive Player of the Year honors and fueled the 12th-seeded Buccaneers to an upset win over fifth-seeded Tewksbury in the Division 4 playoffs.

In the spring, Miles and Tone joked periodically about a switch to quarterback. In Miles’ words, Tone was flirting with the idea, then after one QB quit the team, the coach asked Miles to take reps in 7-on-7 action.

The job was down to Miles and one other quarterback, and when that player left the team as well, by summer’s end it was all on Miles.

Miles, the program leader in both carries and TDs, has grown into the position and started to feel more and more comfortable throwing the ball.

“It’s a little bit tricky to ask a kid that’s been really good at something for two years to change and learn something new his senior year, but he’s been excellent,” Tone said. “At the beginning of the year, if you looked at him, he was clearly a running back playing quarterback. Now, he’s getting a lot better at the quarterback aspect.”

Bedford caters its offense to Miles and his unique skill set. Miles credited the offensive line for doing the dirty work, but it’s no secret the Buccaneers are where they are because of his dazzling play at both quarterback and safety.

Tone is accustomed to Miles asking thoughtful questions in the classroom, so he’s not surprised when he asks coach-level questions on the field.

On Friday night, in a 48-19 thrashing of Cambridge, he exploded for six first-half touchdowns. On one play, when Tone made a mistake a call, Miles fixed it instantly.

“That’s stuff he’s able to do all the time,” Tone said. “He’s a really smart kid, both in the classroom and on the field. He definitely has a smart enough mind to be really good at both.”

Bedford senior captain Eric Miles is always happy to give back and help future Bucs at community events. Orna Miles

Extra points

▪ As the newest member of the Commonwealth Athletic Conference, Lowell Catholic has surprised with a dominant 6-0 start after shutting out previously unbeaten Nashoba Valley Tech, 38-0, on Friday night. After recording nearly 1,000 yards over five games before suffering a season-ending injury last fall, senior running back Nick Sawyer leads Division 8 with 15 touchdowns following another great performance that included a pick-6 and a 7-yard rushing score. Quarterback Riley Nichols is thriving as a dual-threat quarterback after moving from wide receiver, and Joe Farina leads the defense with nine sacks over six games. On Friday, tight end Alijah Iraolo broke out with a 29-yard rushing touchdown and a 37-yard TD reception, adding three sacks and eight tackles at defensive end.

“I think we’re a little bit surprised by it,” Lowell Catholic coach Paul Sobolewski said of the 6-0 start. “We’re a small program, and there was some concern about health and safety when it comes to facing teams with bigger rosters. The offseason commitment [the] kids brought into the weight room has helped with injury prevention and allowed us to wear teams down in the second half.”

▪ Down 30-22 in the fourth quarter at Blue Hills, Old Colony seemed likely to suffer its first loss of the season. But the Cougars (6-0) capped a scoring drive with a 15-yard touchdown run from Ryan Silva, then forced Blue Hills to punt. Old Colony quarterback Matt McGuiggan, the reigning Mayflower MVP, came flying in to tip the punt, and Max Finney returned it 30 yards to set up a 20-yard touchdown pass from McGuiggan to Trevor Taveira that proved to be the winner in a 34-30 thriller.

“Blue Hills is the program we hope to be mentioned along with in terms of consistency and tough play,” said Old Colony eighth-year coach Brandon Mendez. “We lost a tough one against them last year, so to come back and play them tight, and come out on top, for this season it’s great, but it means a lot for the program too.”

▪ Chelmsford (5-1) topped Tewksbury, 39-21, Saturday for the first time since 2009. The Lions remain undefeated in MVC play and are headed toward a clash with fellow MVC II leader Billerica on Thanksgiving . . . Andover is off to a 6-0 start for the first time in 10 years after Lincoln Beal scored three more touchdowns and had 100 rushing yards in a 53-28 win over Haverhill. The Golden Warriors can clinch the MVC I title outright with a win over Lowell.

Week 6 Games to Watch

Friday, St. Sebastian’s at Lawrence Academy, 6 p.m. — In a rare Friday night clash between preps, the only undefeated teams left in the ISL-7 will battle for first place in the standings. Both teams are 4-0.

Friday, Bishop Fenwick at Bishop Feehan, 6:30 p.m. — The SpartansCrusaders (6-0, 4-0) will take a long ride down to Attleboro to try and seal a Catholic Central League title by beating the dangerous Shamrocks (3-3, 3-1).

Friday, Hingham at Duxbury, 7 p.m. — There isn’t a rivalry in the state with more animosity than the Harbormen and Dragons. While Duxbury (5-0) has dominated the series on the gridiron, Hingham (5-1) is looking strong this year.

Friday, North Attleborough at Taunton, 7 p.m. — Despite excellent overall records and good status in their respective power ratings, the Red Rocketeers (3-2) and Tigers (4-2) are looking for their first league wins in the loaded Hockomock Kelley-Rex Division.

Friday, Shawsheen at Northeast, 7 p.m. — Two of the top teams in the Commonwealth Large will battle at Landrigan Field in Wakefield.

Correspondent Nate Weitzer contributed to this story.





Trevor Hass can be reached at trevor.hass@globe.com.