Get ready for another week of Bailey Zappe vs. Mac Jones controversy after Patriots rout Browns

Zappe Fever is about to go viral. Bailey Zappe is ready to break the Internet. The kid quarterback is hotter than Wordle. He had a better game in Cleveland Sunday than Kraft-wedding-guest Brady had in Pittsburgh.

I mean, who needs Elton John, Drew Bledsoe, and Tom Brady when you’ve got the star power of Bailey Zappe working for you?

OK, I’m exaggerating a little. Zappe may not be the Next Big Thing. He may just be a placeholder until Mac Jones’s high ankle sprain heals. But New England’s fourth-round, third-string rookie completed 24 of 34 passes for 309 yards, threw two touchdowns, and had no interceptions in a 38-15 win over the Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium Sunday.

Zappe is now 2-0 as a starter with four touchdown passes and only one interception (which truly was not his fault). He has stepped up in the pocket. He has done what his coaches tell him to do. He has managed the game — and then some. He has brought the tight ends back into the offense.

So you can be sure we’re in for another week of “who is your starting quarterback, Bill?’’

Bill Belichick has to be having the time of his life. Sunday was his 324th career win, tying him for second place all time with George Halas and next week he can top Papa Bear by beating Chicago Monday night in Foxborough.

Meanwhile, he has this amazing ambiguity at the quarterback position, which he can milk from week to week, making sure no one really knows who is going to be behind center for New England.

Jones was injured in the third game of the year, at home, against the Ravens. Zappe first appeared in relief against the Packers a week later when veteran backup Brian Hoyer suffered a concussion. Zappe started Games 5 and 6 and won ‘em both — two layups against traditional NFL Tomato Cans.

Each week, Belichick has teased a little more about Jones returning. This weekend he took Jones with the team to Cleveland and it wasn’t official that Jones would not play until an hour and a half before kickoff. Now we can only wonder if Bill will play the Al Capone’s vault game again for the next seven days.

It works magically, especially now that it’s possitlbe Jones really might be healthy enough to return.

Having Zappe around puts the heat on Jones to return. And do as he is told.

Meanwhile, a lot of fans are going to wonder how Belichick can replace Zappe until he at least loses a game. It’s a little bit like the Bledsoe/Brady dustup of 2001. Just a little. In that instance, we know Belichick really was looking for a way to make a change. And we know Brady was truly special. We don’t have that situation this time, but it still makes for a great quarterback controversy.

So strap yourselves in, people. We’re in for another interminable week of “Zappe or Mac?” hot take speculation.

Zappe had his “Welcome to the NFL” moment late in the first quarter in Cleveland when he was blown up by Browns defensive end Myles Garrett just as he was readying to throw. The result was a fumble, some caucausing on the sideline, and a subsequent horrible series in which three of his throws stailed wide.

New England led, 10-6 at intermission, but it was hard to feel good about eight Patriot penalties, six by the offense.

After halftime, Zappe led the Pats 75 yards in seven plays, and got New England into the end zone with a nifty 2-yard TD pass to Tyquan Thornton. It was the first rookie-to-rookie TD pass by the Patriots since Bledsoe connected with Vincent Brisby in 1993 (thanks, ESPN). The key play of the drive was a catch-and-run completion to Jonnu Smith (remember him?). Belichick had a long conversation with Zappe after the TD drive.

The Pats punted on their next series, but it was pretty clear Jacoby Brissett wasn’t going to be able to play from behind. After a Jalen Mills interception gave New England the ball on the Cleveland 40, Zappe got them in the end zone in three plays, the best of which was a 31-yard TD strike to Hunter Henry on a third-and-1 play. Like Zappe, Matt Patricia also was having a pretty good day.

It wasn’t as easy as it should have been. A Zappe intentional grounding turned a field goal chip shot into a 45-yard attempt, which Nick Folk missed. Zappe had a passed deflected and had to catch it himself (take that, Gisele!) for a 6-yard loss. He was sacked again by Garrett.

But he was still standing when the clock struck zero, a perfect 2-0 as a starter in the NFL.

Dan Shaughnessy is a Globe columnist.