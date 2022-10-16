The well-rested Dodgers and Braves were quickly eliminated from the playoffs. Is the new format partly to blame?

On Oct. 1, Ted Williams was struck on the right elbow by a wayward pitch from Washington lefty Mickey Haefner.

Rather than have his team sit idle, Sox manager Joe Cronin arranged for a three-game series at Fenway Park against a team of American League players.

The 1946 Red Sox finished the regular season on Sept. 29 and faced a six-day break ahead of the World Series. The Cardinals and Dodgers had tied in the National League and played a best-of-three series to decide the pennant.

“It swelled up like a hard-boiled egg after I came in the clubhouse. But I’m all right,” Williams told the Globe’s Hy Hurwitz and other scribes. “Gee, I would have liked to go fishing. But I guess I won’t be able to cast lefthanded. I better take care of this.”

Alas, the Kid was 5 for 25 without an extra-base hit in the Series and drove in one run. The Sox lost in seven games and it proved to be the only postseason appearance in his career.

That swollen elbow has since served as a cautionary tale for teams with time to kill before the playoffs. Don’t get too ambitious or somebody might get hurt.

But with the new playoff format, maybe that will change.

Four division winners —the Astros, Braves, Dodgers, and Yankees — had five-day breaks before playing in the Division Series. Atlanta and Los Angeles were knocked out in four games and Houston played three tight games against Seattle before advancing on Saturday in an 18-inning thriller.

The Yankees faced elimination at Cleveland on Sunday night.

Was the break too much of a break?

“I think that’s something that we could probably debate, but I think leading up to it, even right now, it’s not something that we want to look at as an excuse,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said.

“That’s kind of the format the way it is, and you do the best you can in the regular season to put yourself in a position to get home-field advantage, to get the bye. It’s up to us to kind of prepare ourselves the best way we can to get through a Division Series, and we didn’t.”

Teams have high-tech pitching machines for hitters to stay sharp and pitchers can work in the bullpen. But for baseball players, two days off in a row are a lot. Five is an eternity.

The Braves, who won 101 games and finished 14 games ahead of the Phillies, were outscored by 11 runs in four games.

“We ran into a really hot team, pretty much,” Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said. “They were hitting on all cylinders; they were playing great baseball.”

Snitker dismissed the idea of making the Division Series seven games, saying the system is fine in his mind. One year is not enough to judge, but this season has shown that the “reward” of getting a bye wasn’t much of a reward at all.

Should the Wild Card teams somehow be further disadvantaged?

The Padres and Phillies fought their way into the postseason, had one day off and kept playing. In their case, momentum was better than rest.

A few other observations about the postseason:

▪ Mookie Betts is a career .264 hitter with a .741 OPS in 55 playoff games. He was 2 for 14 against the Padres with two runs scored and one RBI. This was the same team he wore out (22 of 61, 14 extra-base hits, 22 runs, 12 walks) during the regular season.

Betts was not interested in blaming a short series for how he and the Dodgers played.

“I mean, if you want to use it for an excuse, then you can. But it’s definitely an excuse,” he said. “Nobody cares. Nobody really cares at the end of the day.”

▪ Christian Vázquez caught all 18 innings in Game 3 of the 2018 World Series for the Red Sox. He then caught the final 12 innings of Houston’s incredible 1-0 victory at Seattle on Saturday.

Vázquez took over for Martin Maldonado in the seventh inning. He handled seven pitchers who combined to allow five hits with one walk and 15 strikeouts — with the game on the line the entire time.

▪ For all their financial might and brainpower, the Dodgers are 47-37 in the playoffs since Andrew Friedman became president of baseball operations. Take away the pandemic 2020 postseason played at neutral sites and they’re 34-32.

▪ The Phillies were 10 games out of first on the eve of the trade deadline and the Padres were 12. Dave Dombrowski and A.J. Preller were aggressive and it paid off.

Now they’ll face off in the NLCS. The Padres have the talent advantage but the Phillies are playing with a ton of confidence. Bryce Harper needs a career-defining moment, here’s his chance.

▪ With the Braves losing, the 1975-765 Reds are the last National League team to repeat as World Series champions.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.