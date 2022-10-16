Ja’Marr Chase comes up big again in Superdome as Bengals swipe one from Saints

The second came on a quick pass to the left sideline that Chase turned into a 60-yard, go-ahead score with 1:57 left. The star receiver spun away from cornerback Bradley Roby before outrunning safety Tyrann Mathieu.

Two of Burrow’s touchdown tosses went to Ja’Marr Chase, just like the previous time the pair played in college in the Superdome — a national championship game triumph with LSU.

Joe Burrow passed for three touchdowns and scrambled 19 yards for a score, and the Cincinnati Bengals rallied to beat the Saints, 30-26, in New Orleans.

It was a fitting end to a day that began with Burrow walking into the Superdome wearing Chase’s No. 1 LSU jersey. Chase’s go-ahead score capped a rally in the final four minutes for Cincinnati (3-3), starting with Evan McPherson’s 52-yard field goal that trimmed New Orleans’ lead to 26-24.

Advertisement

The Saints (2-4) failed to get a first down on their next series, and Blake Gillikin’s shanked punt fluttered out of bounds at the Cincinnati 40. One play later, Chase was racing away from the Saints’ secondary.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

It was the Bengals’ first lead, and they made it stand up by stalling New Orleans at midfield on a long, incomplete pass on fourth down. Former Saints cornerback Eli Apple was in coverage on that play, falling down in front of receiver Marquez Callaway as the ball came down near the sideline.

The Saints and their fans protested for a pass interference penalty, but no flag was forthcoming.

New Orleans rushed for 228 yards as a team, but ended four drives inside the Cincinnati 20-yard line with Wil Lutz field goals.

Burrow’s other touchdown passes went for 9 yards to Joe Mixon and 15 yards to Chase, who finished with seven catches for 132 yards.

Vikings 24, Dolphins 16 — Dalvin Cook rushed for a 53-yard insurance touchdown in the fourth quarter and Minnesota (5-1) held on to beat injury-riddled Miami (3-3), which had rallied behind Teddy Bridgewater, who finished with 329 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions after third-stringer Skylar Thompson injured his thumb in the second quarter. Minnesota’s defense sacked Miami’s quarterbacks five times, and came away with an interception and fumble recovery the possessions after Bridgewater threw a 4-yard TD pass to tight end Mike Gesicki early in the fourth. Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson, who entered the game as the NFL’s leader in receiving yards, had a 47-yard catch-and-run at the end of the third quarter — part of a six-catch, 107-yard performance.

Advertisement

Giants 24, Ravens 20 — Julian Love’s interception and 27-yard return set up Saquon Barkley’s 1-yard touchdown dive with 1:43 to play, and host New York (5-1) became the latest to rally on Baltimore (3-3), erasing a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter. New York’s defense, led by Baltimore’s former coordinator Wink Martindale, forced two turnovers by Lamar Jackson late in the fourth quarter. After Barkley’s go-ahead score, rookie Keyvon Thibodeaux sacked Jackson and forced a fumble as the Giants exceeded their 2021 win total. Daniel Jones threw touchdown passes to two rookies: 5 yards to Wan’Dale Robinson and 8 yards to Daniel Bellinger. The second got New York within 20-17 with 6:53 to go.

Colts 34, Jaguars 27 — Matt Ryan threw a 32-yard touchdown pass to Alec Pierce with 17 seconds to play, leading host Indianapolis (3-2-1) to its third come-from-behind victory. Instead of relying on the ground game, the Colts asked Ryan to lean heavily on short, quick throws. He finished with a franchise record 42 completions on 58 attempts with three touchdowns and 389 yards. Trevor Lawrence took advantage of two defensive penalties and burned more than 10 minutes on a methodical, 18-play drive capped by a 4-yard TD pass to Christian Kirk to give Jacksonville (2-4) a 27-26 lead with 2:44 to go. The 2-point conversion pass failed. Lawrence was 20 of 22 with 163 yards, one score, and no turnovers while running for two TDs as the Jags held leads of 14-3 and 21-13.

Advertisement

Falcons 28, 49ers 14 — Marcus Mariota threw a pair of touchdown passes and ran for another score against the NFL’s top-ranked defense, leading Atlanta (3-3) as San Francisco (3-3) couldn’t overcome two interceptions by Jimmy Garoppolo and a fumble by Jeff Wilson on a third-and-1 plunge that resulted in a Falcons touchdown. Mariota completed his first 13 passes in Atlanta’s conservative attack, throwing his lone incompletion on his final attempt of the day. The defense wasn’t too shabby, either, limiting San Francisco to 50 yards rushing along with its score. San Francisco tied it at 14 with touchdowns on back-to-back possessions in the second quarter, both of them on TD throws to Brandon Aiyuk, but the Falcons controlled the clock by outrushing San Francisco, 168-50, on a season-high 40 carries.