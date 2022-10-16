A night after falling to Guardians in a walkoff, Yankees switch things up for Game 4

The Guardians leads the best-of-five series, 2-1. Game 5, if necessary, would be Monday night at Yankee Stadium.

Rookie Oswaldo Cabrera , who started the first three games of the series in left, replaced Kiner-Falefa at shortstop.

The New York Yankees tweaked their starting lineup for Sunday night’s Game 4 of the AL Division Series, benching shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa and starting Aaron Hicks in left field as they try to keep their season alive in Cleveland.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said the decision to sit Kiner-Falefa was mostly driven by him not playing with his usual confidence. The 27-year-old Kiner-Falefa committed an error in Game 1 and has looked shaky on routine plays.

“I feel that in some big pressure spots throughout the season he has made big-time plays,” Boone said. “So he’s always answered the bell really well after a mistake. This time I feel like it snowballed a little bit on him in this series, so that’s kind of going into this.”

Cabrera, who was brought up as a middle infielder, let Myles Straw’s bloop in the ninth inning hop past him and turn into a double in Game 3 as the Guardians overcame a two-run deficit to win, 6-5.

Hicks has not played in the postseason. He went hitless in his final 14 at-bats of the regular season.

Hicks, who batted ninth, has played 28 postseason games, batting .223 with two homers and 12 RBIs.

Oscar Gonzalez delivered the walkoff hit in Game 3, hitting a two-run single with two outs in the ninth.

Gonzalez, a postseason hero just a week ago, lined a 1-2 pitch from Clarke Schmidt through the middle to score rookie Steven Kwan and Amed Rosario as the young Guardians, who have shown no fear during this storybook season, rallied once again and pushed the Yankees to the brink of elimination.

Aaron Judge hit a two-run homer for New York, which carried a 5-3 lead into the ninth before its bullpen flopped and the Guardians staged yet another comeback win.

As Rosario crossed the plate, Gonzalez flung his helmet in the air as his teammates rushed onto the field to mob him.

The win followed a familiar formula for the Guardians, who led the majors with 29 wins in their final at-bat and have now done it twice in a week — both times with Gonzalez delivering the winning hit.

The 24-year-old outfielder hit a walkoff homer in the 15th inning last week to sweep the Rays in the wild-card round.

Before Cleveland’s comeback, the Yankees were 167-0 in the postseason when entering the ninth inning with a multiple-run lead.

Gonzalez joined Hall of Famer and fellow Dominican Republic native David Ortiz (2004) as the only players to get three or more hits in the ninth inning or later in a single postseason.

With one out in the ninth, Myles Straw blooped a single off Wandy Peralta and scampered to second when the ball got by left fielder Oswaldo Cabrera, who missed it with a dive. Kwan then dropped a base hit into left and the Yankees brought in Schmidt.

Rosario followed with an RBI single to make it 5-4 before José Ramírez fisted an infield single to the open left side that shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa stopped with a slide, preventing the tying run from scoring.

Schmidt struck out Josh Naylor on three pitches before Gonzalez had his second monumental moment of this October.

Jeremy Peña gives Astros a lift

Jeremy Peña and the Astros just kept going. Scoreless inning after scoreless inning, as day turned into night in front of a frenzied crowd in Seattle.

They eventually found a way. That’s how the Astros reached the AL Championship Series for the sixth straight year.

Peña homered in the 18th inning, and the Astros beat the Mariners, 1-0, Saturday for a three-game sweep of their AL Division Series.

Peña drove a slider from Penn Murfee deep to left-center for the rookie’s first playoff homer, providing the only run in a game full of dominant pitching and empty trips to the plate.

The 18 innings matched the longest game in playoff history and the 6 hours, 22 minutes was the third longest in time.

Spoiling Seattle’s first home playoff appearance since 2001, Houston continued its ALCS streak that began with its 2017 World Series title. Next up is the Yankees or Guardians in Game 1 of the ALCS on Wednesday.

While Yordan Alvarez got the big hits in the first two games in Houston, it was Peña that set the table for Alvarez’s opportunities. As Game 3 made its way into its sixth hour, Peña delivered another painful blow to the Mariners that ended their short return to the postseason.

After 21 years, Seattle fans welcomed playoff baseball back inside T-Mobile Park. They got their money’s worth, and then some.

Seattle’s best scoring chance was Julio Rodríguez’s line drive that thudded off the wall in the eighth. The Mariners had runners in scoring position in the 13th and 17th, but couldn’t get a key two-out hit against Houston’s superb bullpen.

Unlike baseball’s regular season, there is no automatic runner when playoff games go to extra innings.

Luis Garcia worked five innings for the win. The Astros bullpen allowed five hits and struck out 15 following six innings from starter Lance McCullers Jr.

Seattle’s bullpen was nearly just as good. After rookie George Kirby threw seven innings, nine Mariners relievers combined for 11 innings of five-hit ball.

The teams combined to strike out 42 times, topping the postseason record of 39 set by the Guardians and Rays last week in their AL wild-card matchup that was scoreless for 15 innings before Oscar Gonzalez’s home run sent Cleveland to the ALDS.

Braves looking to future

The season came to an unimaginable end for the World Series champion Braves with two dismal performances in Philadelphia, where the Braves were outscored 17-4 and lost the Division Series 3-1 to a wild-card Phillies team they beat by 14 games during the regular season.

But the future certainly looks bright, with most of the young core locked up to long-term contracts and nearly everyone set to return in 2023.

“We have a great team. We really do,” general manager Alex Anthopoulos said. “You have to turn the page at some point.”

Manager Brian Snitker, too, is excited about what the future holds.

“We have talented players,” manager Brian Snitker said. “We’ll reconvene in March and the goal is going to be to win the division again.”

The biggest question heading the offseason is the status of shortstop Dansby Swanson, who is set to become a free agent.

The Braves and Swanson have expressed a desire to get a new deal done.

That was the case with Freddie Freeman last year, but he now plays for the Dodgers.

The Braves have the two leading candidates for NL rookie of the year — outfielder Michael Harris II and pitcher Spencer Strider — and signed them to lengthy contracts even though they were years from being eligible for free agency.

Harris, 21, was brought up from Double A to bolster the team’s defense and wound up being one of the Braves’ best all-around players. He hit .297 with 19 homers, 64 RBIs, and 20 stolen bases.

The hard-throwing Strider, still a few days from his 24th birthday, solidified the rotation while become the first pitcher in baseball history to record 200 strikeouts and give up fewer than 100 hits.

Kenley Jansen led the NL with 41 saves after signing a $16 million, one-year deal.

Anthopoulos said he’d like to bring back Jansen, but the Braves have options if the 35-year-old signs elsewhere.

Former Angels closer Raisel Iglesias was acquired at the trade deadline and thrived in a set-up role to Jansen. He’s had a pair of 30-save seasons and is under contract for three more years at $48 million.

Another option is Kirby Yates, who struggled in limited appearances coming back from Tommy John surgery but has experience as a closer. He was an All-Star who led the NL with 41 saves while pitching for San Diego in 2019.

Kyle Wright led the majors with 21 wins, Max Fried had another strong season, and Strider looks to have a bright future.

Beyond that, there are questions marks in the rotation.

Charlie Morton will return on a $20 million, one-year deal, providing experience but needing to improve on an up-and-down season.

Former All-Star Mike Soroka hasn’t pitched in the big leagues since 2020 after twice tearing an Achilles’ tendon, while Ian Anderson endured a miserable season that led the Braves to send the once-budding star back to the minors