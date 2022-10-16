Patriots Christian Barmore, Kendrick Bourne, and Cody Davis injured against Browns

The Patriots’ 38-15 victory over the Browns came with a price.
Receiver Kendrick Bourne (toe), defensive tackle Christian Barmore (knee), and special teams ace Cody Davis (knee) all left without returning.
Barmore and Bourne did return to the sideline and were spotted in the locker room postgame.
There was no word on the severity of the injuries, though Matthew Slater took the Davis injury particularly hard.
“I can’t think of a better person that Cody Davis,” he said. “Obviously he’s a great, great player. I’m praying for him. I’m gutted for Cody.”
