Patriots

Patriots Christian Barmore, Kendrick Bourne, and Cody Davis injured against Browns

By Jim McBride Globe Staff,Updated October 16, 2022, 34 minutes ago
Patriots special teams ace Cody Davis was injured in the first half, but he did walk off the field under his own power.David Richard/Associated Press

The Patriots’ 38-15 victory over the Browns came with a price.

Receiver Kendrick Bourne (toe), defensive tackle Christian Barmore (knee), and special teams ace Cody Davis (knee) all left without returning.

Barmore and Bourne did return to the sideline and were spotted in the locker room postgame.

There was no word on the severity of the injuries, though Matthew Slater took the Davis injury particularly hard.

“I can’t think of a better person that Cody Davis,” he said. “Obviously he’s a great, great player. I’m praying for him. I’m gutted for Cody.”

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.

