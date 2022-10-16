Patriots’ defense takes away the run, and takes apart Browns in a thorough beating

By the time the Patriots stretched their lead to 24-6 in the third quarter on Bailey Zappe’s second touchdown pass, even the most fervent of the furry inhabitants of the Dawg Pound had made their way to the exits.

The Patriots evened their record at 3-3 Sunday with a thorough 38-15 stomping of the Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium, not far from Bill Belichick’s old stomping grounds on the shores of Lake Erie.

The Patriots defense, fresh off a shutout of the Lions, again provided the spark. They stifled Nick Chubb, confused Jacoby Brissett, forced turnovers, and capitalized on them.

The Browns entered the game averaging a league-best 192.4 rushing yards per game and were held to 70.

“Our No. 1 goal was to stop the run, so to hear [we gave up 70 yards], that’s very exciting,” said defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr., who had a sack, a forced fumble, and a pass defensed.

New England’s front seven consistently beat Chubb (12 carries, 56 yards) to the seams and delivered punishing blows that prevented him from producing yards after contact — his specialty. Even during the rare times when he found space, safeties Adrian Phillips, Kyle Dugger, and Devin McCourty were there to put the wraps on him.

The Browns had trouble with the Patriots pass rush, which constantly harassed Brissett into quick — and often poor — decisions.

Brissett, who is just keeping the quarterback seat warm until DeShaun Watson’s suspension is up, was out of sorts from the get-go. He completed less than half his passes (21 of 45 for 266 yards with 2 interceptions) and spent a good chunk of the day scrambling from the onslaught.

Dugger intercepted Brissett’s first pass attempt of the day and Jalen Mills picked one off in the third quarter. Additionally, Marcus Jones snagged one (but couldn’t stay in bounds) and Jack Jones got his hands on another.

Wise gushed as he talked about how all the levels of the defense worked together.

“It’s a beautiful thing when our pass rush gets there, but also when our line and our front seven affect the quarterback to where our [defensive backs] can make plays, too," said Wise. “It’s a big, huge marriage. So, it’s been a good job of both the DBs and the front seven working together, stopping the run, and affecting the quarterback."

Wilson feels right at home

Mack Wilson raised his arms triumphantly as he soaked in the surroundings in the final moments of the win. A Brown for the first three years of his career, the speedy linebacker came to New England via trade (for Chase Winovich) and acknowledged he was excited to be back.

“Walking through the tunnel, my heart was just racing, you know, because it feels like home to me, back home going against the Browns," said Wilson, who recorded a sack and three tackles. “So it was exciting. I had fun. I was excited to see my old teammates — those guys are like brothers to me. To just go out, compete, make some plays get, and get a dub, it couldn’t be better."

Wilson, who plays in a lot of the team’s subpackages, said it’s a “blessing” to play in the Patriots defense, which he calls a “brothership.”

Check out the big man running with the ball

Only one thing was going through Carl Davis’s mind as the 6-foot-5-inch, 320-pounder rumbled toward the end zone with the ball: Don’t fumble.

Davis ripped the ball from Brissett’s hands and after running 17 yards, a gang of Browns caught up with him.

“I kind of had a flashback to practice. Coach is always preaching ball security, so, I didn’t want take a chance so, you know, I just gracefully went down," said Davis.

The eight-year veteran has no background as a ball carrier, so this was all new to him. His teammates mobbed him after the play, and they all ran to celebrate by the Dawg Pound.

“We’re really a close-knit group and so we just all celebrate. It’s always good when the big man gets to touch the ball," he said with a laugh.

No. 324 for Belichick

It was victory No. 324 for Bill Belichick, tying him with George Halas for second on the all-time list behind Don Shula’s 347. Belichick’s first chance to break the tie will come on “Monday Night Football” when the Patriots host the Bears Oct. 24 — the team Halas led.

Longtime captain Matthew Slater said the team really didn’t talk about the milestone, but hopes to in the near future.

“Hopefully we get a chance to celebrate him moving into second place by himself sooner than later," he said. “Unbelievable what he’s done. I think that it is only fitting that we are here in Cleveland, the place that ran him out. He is proving all these years later that he is the best. The best that’s ever done it."

Barmore, Bourne injured

The victory came with a price as several Patriots suffered injuries. Receiver Kendrick Bourne (toe), defensive tackle Christian Barmore (knee), and special teams ace Cody Davis (knee) all left without returning. Barmore and Bourne did return to the sideline and were spotted in the locker room postgame. There was no word on the severity of the injuries, though Slater took the Davis injury particularly hard. “I can’t think of a better person that Cody Davis," he said. “Obviously he’s a great, great player. I’m praying for him. I’m gutted for Cody." … The Patriots rotated rookies Marcus and Jack Jones at perimeter corner in place of Jonathan Jones … Zappe’s 2-yard scoring strike to Tyquan Thornton was New England’s first rookie-to-rookie scoring connection since Drew Bledsoe to Vincent Brisby Jan. 2 1994 … When the Patriots defense stuffed Brissett on fourth and 1 in the first quarter, it was their seventh straight fourth-down stop … Nick Folk missed a 45-yard field goal, snapping his string of successful attempts less than 50 yards at 64 (which is an NFL record).

