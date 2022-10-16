Patriots receiver Tyquan Thornton has speed, an opportunity, and a memento from a victory over the Browns

Thornton had just sprinted 19 yards into the end zone off a handoff from quarterback Bailey Zappe, and momentarily put the ball down on the field for his celebratory dance. Tight end Hunter Henry ran over for an embrace, with several teammates ready to do the same. Before returning to New England’s sideline, though, Thornton made sure he picked that ball back up.

CLEVELAND — After scoring for the second time Sunday afternoon, Patriots wide receiver Tyquan Thornton made sure to hang onto the football.

Thornton said after New England’s 38-15 win that he doesn’t have specific plans for it yet. Still, the memento commemorates a special day for the 22-year-old rookie.

After starting the season on injured reserve with a broken collarbone, Thornton has quickly carved out a role for himself within the offense. He logged quiet numbers in his NFL debut last week against Detroit — just two receptions for 7 yards — but showed against Cleveland he’s capable of contributing now.

To go along with his 19-yard rushing touchdown, Thornton caught four passes on five targets for 37 yards and another score. He became the first Patriots wide receiver since Irving Fryar in 1985 to register both a rushing and a receiving touchdown in the same game.

The performance came as no surprise to his teammates.

“I don’t think there’s anybody who doesn’t like Ty, you know?” said fellow wide receiver Jakobi Meyers. “He’s eager to learn. He’ll ask me a question, like, ‘Do you do this because of this?’ You can just tell he loves the game and he wants to be the best he can be.”

When the Patriots activated Thornton off injured reserve last Saturday, questions emerged about how the team would handle their receiving corps. While Meyers is the most reliable player of the bunch, Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne, and DeVante Parker each have had their moments through five weeks, too.

There was a chance the Patriots would slowly integrate Thornton into the passing attack, given their multitude of options. But with Agholor inactive Sunday because of a hamstring injury and Bourne later sidelined because of a toe injury suffered in the first half, Thornton’s role increased immediately. And the production followed.

“Stepping in and being ready to go — we lost KB a little bit early — it’s hard to come in last minute and run plays that you didn’t practice all week,” Meyers said. “You can tell he’s been paying attention, doing a good job preparing, so I’m proud of him.”

In the third quarter, on third and goal from Cleveland’s 2-yard line, Thornton dusted Browns cornerback Greedy Williams on the line of scrimmage with a nifty release. He raised his hand to call for the ball, and Zappe delivered.

Thornton also connected with Zappe on gains of 2, 12, and 21 yards.

Speed is one of Thornton’s strongest attributes, as evidenced by his 40-yard dash time, 4.28 seconds, the fastest mark at this year’s scouting combine. Through two games, however, he’s shown there’s versatility behind his speed, making him far more than just a deep threat.

The Patriots showed a willingness to use Thornton in jet sweeps, though the 19-yard touchdown was by far the most successful of the carries.

“That’s a fast guy right there,” said running back Rhamondre Stevenson. “Just him getting the ball, that could go the distance every time.”

Thornton, who was sidelined for about six weeks after undergoing surgery for his fractured clavicle, said he feels as though his conditioning is in a good place, as he acclimates to the pro level. He acknowledged his acclimation process is going to require work “day in and day out.”

The Patriots are in a slight state of flux, with second-year quarterback Mac Jones still out with a high ankle sprain and Zappe playing well in his place. But regardless of who is throwing him the football, Thornton sounded confident in his connection.

“There’s no difference at all,” he said. “The ball gets to you, you just got to make the catch.”

After Sunday, Thornton (and the Patriots) are certainly hopeful there will be plenty more game balls worth saving.

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.Follow her on Twitter @nicolecyang.