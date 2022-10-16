Quarterback carousel keeps spinning for reeling Dolphins

The severity of the injury wasn’t immediately known. Thompson was back on the sideline for the second half with the thumb wrapped in tape.

Thompson left Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings with a bloodied right thumb, marking the fourth consecutive week where the Dolphins saw their starter leave a game — and the third consecutive game where Miami’s starter didn’t finish.

Skylar Thompson’s expected one-week run as the Miami Dolphins’ starting quarterback lasted for just over one quarter. And the team’s revolving door under center continued.

But Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said Thompson’s injury wouldn’t have allowed him to return.

“It’s just our luck that the guy who didn’t prepare as the starter has to go into the game and play most of the game,” Dolphins backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater said after his team’s third consecutive loss. “This game, man, is so crazy. And it just applies to life also. You wake up one morning prepared to do one thing and, boom, something happens.”

Thompson made his first career start because the Dolphins’ top two quarterbacks had been in the NFL’s concussion protocols. Tua Tagovailoa had been in the protocols since getting hurt in a game against Cincinnati on Sept. 29, and Bridgewater was also in the protocols after getting hurt on the first play of Miami’s Oct. 9 game against the New York Jets.

Tagovailoa and Bridgewater both were cleared from the protocols list on Saturday.

Bridgewater — who the Dolphins say never showed any concussion symptoms last week, but was ruled out when a spotter reported seeing him wobble — checked into the game after Thompson left. Tagovailoa was inactive for the game against the Vikings, but is expected to return to the starting role for Miami’s Oct. 23 prime-time game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Bridgewater was 23 of 34 for 329 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. He also took some hits and tried to immediately get up, fearful that a spotter might think he wouldn’t be able to remain in the game.

He said he respects that the league is trying to protect quarterbacks.

“I’ve always been a guy who takes his time getting up, mad that I might have gotten hit, slap the ground, frustrated, and then, ‘OK, next play,’” Bridgewater said. “Can’t do it anymore. Today, I was just popping up, just so it wouldn’t happen to me again.”

Thompson was 7 for 13 for 89 yards during Miami’s first three series. He became the 25th different quarterback since Dan Marino’s retirement after the 1999 season to start a game for the Dolphins.

The Dolphins also lost cornerback Nik Needham in the second quarter to a torn Achilles, with a person familiar with the severity telling The Associated Press he is not expected to return this season.

Garoppolo blames offense for Niners’ sluggish defeat

Jimmy Garoppolo threw a little bit behind Deebo Samuel on his next-to-last possession, a fourth-and-2 from the Atlanta 19. The ball bounced off Samuel’s hands and fell to the ground with 2:18 remaining.

Try as he might, Garoppolo couldn’t get the Niners’ offense on track in the second half. The Niners (3-3) went scoreless in the final two quarters of a 28-14 loss to the Falcons. Garoppolo had a long attempt to Charlie Woerner that slipped through the tight end’s hands on one possession and an interception by Jaylinn Hawkins that was intended for Samuel on the next drive.

That essentially sealed San Francisco’s fate and ended a two-game winning streak. Garoppolo had thrown 72 consecutive passes without a pick until he was intercepted on the final drive of the first half.

“It’s just on the offense,” Garoppolo said after completing 29 of 41 passes for 296 yards, two scores, and two picks. “Putting up zero points in the second half is just not us. We’ve just got to go back to the drawing board, get back to our style of football, and I think the rest will take care of itself.”

“I thought we had opportunities all day. I thought we had a lot of opportunities, we just didn’t take advantage of them. Self-inflicted wounds, really.”

Another giveaway for Ravens

If the Baltimore Ravens knew how to finish games, they would be undefeated.

They blew fourth-quarter leads against Miami and Buffalo in Weeks 2 and 4, and handed the New York Giants a 24-20 win in Week 6 courtesy of two late turnovers by Lamar Jackson.

“I think the only frustration I sense is that we know how good we can be, and we know that a lot of these issues are self-inflicted,” tackle Ronnie Stanley said. “When you are your own biggest enemy, I think that’s really something that can frustrate anyone. We know how much talent we have on this team, and we’re going to pull it together.”

New York pulled within 20-17 on a touchdown pass by Daniel Jones to rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger. On the Ravens’ subsequent possession, Jackson sneaked 2 yards for a first down at his own 46 with 3:04 to play. From there, Baltimore (3-3) would have had a chance to drain the clock.

However, the Ravens were flagged for an illegal formation, a penalty Stanley said resulted from having too many men on the line of scrimmage. Pushed back to the 40 and facing a third-and-5, rookie center Tyler Linderbaum snapped the ball prematurely, sending it past Jackson. He picked it up 13 yards behind the line of scrimmage and threw a pass toward fullback Patrick Ricard. Giants safety Julian Love came up with the interception — New York’s first of the season — and returned the ball the the Ravens 13.

After Saquon Barkley scored from the 1 for a 24-20 lead, Jackson was sacked and fumbled on the Ravens’ second play from scrimmage on the ensuing series by rookie linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux, the No. 5 pick overall. Defensive lineman Leonard Williams recovered at the Baltimore 13.

“We stopped ourselves a lot — a lot of missed opportunities out there, especially in the red zone,” said Jackson, who threw for 210 yards as the Ravens outgained New York, 406 yards to 238. “I feel like we should’ve put more points up.”

Meanwhile, in starting 5-1, the Giants have rallied from a 10-plus-point deficit in three of those victories. They trailed, 13-0, to Tennessee in the opener; 20-10 at halftime against Green Bay; and 20-10 with 12:54 to go on Sunday.

Rough start

⋅ Steve Wilks lost his debut as Carolina’s interim head coach to the Rams, and the former Arizona coach already has drama on his hands: He apparently sent receiver Robbie Anderson to the locker room shortly before the end of the third quarter after a shouting match with receivers coach Joe Dailey. Anderson engaged in “multiple arguments with coaches on the sidelines,” according to NFL Network. He didn’t have a catch Sunday, but remains second on the team with 206 receiving yards.

⋅ The Dolphins honored Bristol, Conn., police sergeant Dustin Demonte, who along with officer Alex Hamzy was shot dead while responding to a domestic violence call last Wednesday. Demonte was a lifelong Dolphins fan and had planned to attend Sunday’s game in Florida.

⋅ The Los Angeles Chargers downgraded center Corey Linsley to questionable for Monday night’s game against the Denver Broncos because of illness. Coach Brandon Staley said on Saturday that Linsley’s illness was considered “just a 24-hour thing.” Wide receiver Keenan Allen has missed the past four games and is doubtful because of a hamstring injury.

⋅ Matt Ryan broke the Indianapolis franchise’s single-game record for completions with 42 in his team’s win over Jacksonville, and moved past Marino (61,361 yards) into seventh on the NFL’s career passing list. Ryan has 61,499 and 45 career game-winning drives. He’s also fifth all-time with 30 career games of 350 or more yards passing.