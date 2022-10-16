Tennessee jumps to No. 3 in AP Top 25 college football poll after taking down Alabama

The Crimson Tide were one of five unbeaten teams to fall during a wild weekend and dropped three places to No. 6 in the AP Top 25. Alabama swapped places with the Vols after losing to them, 52-49, on a field goal as time expired.

Tennessee moved up to No. 3 in The Associated Press college football poll behind No. 1 Georgia and No. 2 Ohio State after knocking off Alabama on Saturday.

The Vols received 15 first-place votes and have their best ranking since starting the 2005 season at No. 3. The last time Tennessee was ranked this highly in the second half of the season was 2001, reaching the top 10 in late October and headed into the SEC championship at No. 2.

The Crimson Tide had its string of 40 straight appearances in the top five snapped. It was the longest such active streak in the country.

Georgia now has the longest run of top-five appearances with 24.

The Tide’s latest top-five run is only the third longest of the Saban era. The Tide’s 68 straight top-five appearances from 2015-19 is the AP poll record, and a string of 48 consecutive top-five rankings from 2011-13 is tied for fourth.

No. 4 Michigan moved up a spot Sunday, switching places with No. 5 Clemson after the Wolverines blew out now-No. 16 Penn State.

No. 7 Mississippi moved up two spots and No. 8 TCU, No. 9 UCLA, and No. 10 Oregon all moved into the top 10.

Tennessee, which ended a 15-game losing streak to the Tide, made a case to be the No. 1 team in the country, and it swayed some voters.

Those who bought in on the Vols cited a record that includes four victories against teams that were ranked at the time (at Pitt, Florida, at LSU, and Alabama).

“I voted Tennessee No. 1 because the Vols’ strength of schedule is far superior to UGA and Ohio State,” said Ron Counts of the Idaho Statesman in Boise.

For comparison, Georgia has played just one team (Oregon) that has been ranked at any point this season. Ohio State has played three, though only one was ranked at the time (Notre Dame) and all of those opponents have at least three losses.

Plus, beating Alabama doesn't happen often and holds a lot of weight with voters. No team this season has beaten a team with a better ranking at the time the game was played than Tennessee.

Winning has a price, however. The Southeastern Conference fined Tennessee $100,000 for the wild, field-storming celebration after the win at Neyland Stadium. Meanwhile, the school has turned to fans to help pay for new goalposts.

The league announced the fine Sunday for the school’s second violation of the access to competition area policy. The first came after a basketball game against Florida in 2006.

Fans stormed the field, ripped up one of the goal posts and heaved it into the Tennessee River. Tennessee turned to crowdsourcing to pay for replacement goalposts. More than $18,000 had been raised as of Sunday afternoon.

Athletic director Danny White tweeted “We had some fun, didn’t we?” and asked fans to “help us out.”

A third offense and beyond would cost Tennessee $250,000.

Elsewhere in the poll, No. 22 North Carolina is ranked for the first time this season, while No. 25 Tulane is this week’s breakthrough team. The Green Wave (6-1) are ranked for the first time since 1998, when quarterback Shaun King led them to an unbeaten season and No. 7 in the final Top 25.

Two teams dropped out. Kansas and James Madison. Kansas lost two straight games after snapping a poll drought of 13 years. James Madison is out after becoming the first team to be ranked in its first season as an FBS member. The Dukes lost, 45-38, on the road at new Sun Belt rival Georgia Southern.