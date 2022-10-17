No rust on heavy metal gods Judas Priest at MGM Music Hall

But that specific resilience alone was worth celebrating, Judas Priest making good on a promise to its Boston fans to return as soon as they were able. The band made no note of the tour and health hiccups: They simply took the stage, blared out a heavy guitar fanfare, and tucked straight into the weighty swerve of “Electric Eye” and the hurtling “Riding on the Wind.” Their presence and focus spoke plenty, whether lean and brutal as on “Jawbreaker” or more pensive like “Never the Heroes.”

When last we heard from Judas Priest, the heavy metal legends had canceled their April 4 concert at Lowell’s Tsongas Center due to a non-COVID illness. Prior to that, guitarist Richie Faulkner had to undergo tour-postponing emergency heart surgery, while lead singer Rob Halford battled prostate cancer during the pandemic shutdown. Sunday’s show at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway was a testament to the band’s resilience in ways that went far beyond what was already implied by naming the tour “50 Heavy Metal Years.”

Judas Priest vocalist Rob Halford onstage at MGM Music Hall at Fenway. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Even lower-tempo songs hit with the force and subtlety of a wrecking ball. The dark arpeggios of “Beyond the Realms of Death” provided a vulnerability enhanced by a guitar solo from Faulkner that was more lyrical than blazing, but it was stomping nonetheless, and the slow, shuddering whomp of “Judas Rising” was far more aggressive than most of the night’s songs. And when Judas Priest harnessed that power to high-speed careening, the results could be exhilarating, as with “Genocide” (they’re against it), where Faulkner’s guitar built up more and more potential energy in the intro until the full band jumped in to release it, and the sweeping, economical riffage of “Halls of Valhalla.”

Seventy-one-year-olds shouldn’t be capable of singing Judas Priest, and if Halford did it with some strain — his typical stance was hunching over his microphone heavily — he still did it, his tight, powerful shriek carrying through “Between the Hammer & the Anvil” and the relentless, mathematical “Screaming for Vengeance.” The singer also maintained his flair for theatricality, riding a motorcycle onto the stage at the start of the encore wearing a leather cap and holding a riding crop in his teeth, and honoring the British band’s home city of Birmingham with a giant red-eyed bull that inflated in the smoke and darkness just before Judas Priest closed with the triumphant troublemaking of “Living After Midnight” promptly at 11 p.m.

Frankie Baccari of Saugus rocks along to Judas Priest at MGM Music Hall at Fenway. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Progressive metal legends Queensrÿche opened with an hour-long set that was impressively precise even for a genre particularly unforgiving of imprecision. Todd La Torre’s operatic shriek gave him the air of a doomed prophet riding breakneck harmony guitars atop a pummeling pound.

Marc Hirsh can be reached at officialmarc@gmail.com or on Twitter @spacecitymarc

JUDAS PRIEST

With Queensrÿche. At MGM Music Hall at Fenway, Sunday



