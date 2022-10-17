‘The Thin Place’ is a ghost story in need of a tingling sensation

In some ways, “The Thin Place” follows a familiar horror story path, dropping in spooky details and red herrings to misdirect and disturb. At the center of the tale is a young woman named Hilda (Siobhán Carroll), who opens the play by addressing the audience directly, recounting her ability to connect with the thoughts of her grandmother. It’s a “game” Hilda and her grandmother practiced so that they could communicate after her grandmother died. She explains that she became adept at “seeing” a word her grandmother placed in her mind. The notion of someone else controlling what you think about is both terrifying and seductive, especially considering the power of social media to amplify disinformation. In fact, that spooky thread is developed in a later scene when, at a party, the guests discuss a famous hypnotist/mentalist who coached Adolf Hitler on crowd control and mass psychology.

The best ghost stories require the almost imperceptible sensation of a web being spun around us — one that feels cozy before suddenly becoming constrictive. For that spine-tingling thrill, the web doesn’t need to be woven neatly, but the threads do need to intersect, something that never quite happens in Lucas Hnath’s “The Thin Place,” now at Gloucester Stage Company.

Advertisement

When Hilda’s mother forbids her grandmother’s “demonic activity,” the grandmother is banished — or maybe she died. Sometime later, Hilda tells us, her mother “went missing . . . died.” Hilda longs to reconnect with these people she’s lost and hone her skills at finding that thin place between life and death. She befriends a delightfully pragmatic psychic named Linda (a wonderfully sassy Cynthia Beckert) who admits she’s a fake but sees herself as a special kind of therapist. The British expatriate offers her clients positive reinforcement, helping them find closure with their relationship with a departed loved one.

Hnath switches from first-person monologue to a quartet in conversation in a transition that may be intended to be foreboding but is merely awkward. Carroll’s Hilda seems numb, and while that might suggest her inability to engage with life, it also makes it hard for us to connect with her and her efforts to be Linda’s acolyte.

Advertisement

At a party to celebrate Linda’s acquisition of a green card, allowing her to work in the States, we meet Linda’s patrons: her cousin Jerry (Joshua Wolf Coleman), who pulled some strings to get Linda’s green card approved despite Linda’s legal troubles back in England, and Sylvia (Bren McElroy), who’s been covering Linda’s rent and buying her clothes. Coleman is perfectly fussy as Jerry, changing the subject and keeping the wine flowing as the women overshare. Beckert reveals some of Linda’s complexity, as she rails against England’s denial of her work as a professional psychic, even as she admits her English accent gives her an air of legitimacy among her American clients. Meanwhile, Sylvia minces about unsteadily, expressing doubts about her patronage of Linda’s work.

Much like Linda’s interplay with her clients during their “sittings,” playwright Hnath (”A Doll’s House, Part 2,” “Hillary and Clinton”) tries to keep the audience off balance. Although the idea is to keep us guessing about what might happen next, his dialogue introduces ideas that fizzle before piquing our attention — or more importantly, raising the hairs on the back of our necks.

Advertisement

Director Dee Dee Batteast keeps the tempo moving even when the dialogue sags, but she seems focused on the surface presentation when this play desperately needs subtlety, subtext, and suggestion. Without guiding her ensemble to go deeper into their characters, the tension never builds. When Hnath tosses in a white sheet, whispering voices, and flickering lights, the gimmicky elements of the play overwhelm any attempts at more sinister sensations.

Terry Byrne can be reached at trbyrne@aol.com.

THE THIN PLACE

By Lucas Hnath. Directed by Dee Dee Batteast. At Gloucester Stage Company, 267 E. Main St., Gloucester. Through Oct. 23. $28-$62. 978-281-4433, www.gloucesterstage.com