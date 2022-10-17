This week’s TV: ‘The Peripheral’ premieres and Amy Schumer returns, but will ‘Bad Sisters’ be back?

Since the finale, however, a number of people have asked whether or not it will return for another season. Personally, I’d love to see more of the beautifully developed characters, especially the Garvey sisters of Ireland — but at the same time I kind of hope it doesn’t come back. Yeah, mixed feelings. I cherish the idea of one perfect self-contained season, which we’ve seen with the likes of “Normal People,” “The Queen’s Gambit,” and “Maid” — all popular miniseries that could have been extended but were not.

Then again, “Fleabag” grew into a two-season show and it worked remarkably well. Then again, “Big Little Lies” grew into a two-season show and it did not work very well, even with Meryl Streep.

Variety interviewed show creator and star Sharon Horgan and asked her if she’s planning season two. “The original series was a limited series,” Horgan says, “and I approached it in that way entirely and felt like the ending was satisfying. But it’s been mad, the response, especially to the sisters, especially to that family. It’s a tricky thing to come up with characters that an audience loves and so — I don’t know. If I came up with a brilliant idea, if I thought of something that I thought was worthy, then maybe.”

WHAT I’M WATCHING THIS WEEK

1. “The Peripheral,” which premieres Friday on Amazon, is based on the 2014 book by William Gibson. The sci-fi story line involves more than one future setting, a virtual reality device, and, possibly, a murder. (Here’s the trailer.) Produced by “Westworld” creators Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan and adapted by Scott B. Smith, the series stars Chloë Grace Moretz, Jack Reynor, Gary Carr, and Alexandra Billings.

Chloë Grace Moretz in Amazon's "The Peripheral." Sophie Mutevelian/Sophie Mutevelian/Prime Video

2. Finally, season four of the affectionate spoof series “Documentary Now!” arrives after three years, with takes on the documentaries “When We Were Kings,” “My Octopus Teacher,” “Burden of Dreams,” and others. This six-episode season, premiering Wednesday at 10 p.m. on IFC, will feature guest performers Alexander Skarsgård, Cate Blanchett, Nicholas Braun, Jamie Demetriou, Harriet Walter, and Jonathan Pryce. The two-part season premiere, “Soldier of Illusion,” was written by John Mulaney.

3. Zoe Saldana stars in a new Netflix limited series, “From Scratch,” based on actress Tembi Locke’s memoir. The eight-episode show (trailer here) is about the romance between Saldana’s Amy and the Sicilian husband she meets while studying abroad, as well as her grief at his untimely death. Eugenio Mastrandrea and Keith David also star.

4. Six years after leaving Comedy Central, “Inside Amy Schumer” is back for another season, this time on Paramount+. The new episodes — there are only five — premiere Wednesday, and they will feature appearances by Ellie Kemper, Olivia Munn, Bridget Everett, Michael Ian Black, Tim Meadows, Amber Tamblyn, Chris Parnell, and Laura Benanti. Two of the sketches — “Colorado” and “Home Spanx” — are already available on YouTube.

CHANNEL SURFING

“The Hair Tales” A docuseries about Black women, hair, and identity from Tracee Ellis Ross and Michaela Angela Davis. Hulu, Saturday, and OWN, Saturday, 9 p.m.

“American Horror Story: NYC” The 11th season premieres, with Patti LuPone, Russell Tovey, and Denis O’Hare. FX, Wednesday, 10 p.m.

RECENTLY REVIEWED

“Magpie Murders” A clever whodunit inside a whodunit from PBS’s “Masterpiece,” starring Lesley Manville. GBH 2

“Interview With the Vampire” Anne Rice’s complex, sensual creatures survive the transition to TV. AMC, AMC+

“Reboot” An affectionate satire of Hollywood that’s also a workplace comedy. Hulu

“The U.S. and the Holocaust” A powerful three-part documentary from Ken Burns and his team. GBH 2

“The Patient” Steve Carell as a therapist kidnapped by a serial killer. Hulu

“The Serpent Queen” Samantha Morton is outstanding as Catherine de Medici. Starz





