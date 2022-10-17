Bank of America profits down in third quarter

NEW YORK — Bank of America’s profits fell by 8 percent in the third quarter as the bank set aside cash to cover potential loan losses. It’s the latest bank to start socking away money for a potential recession, as Wall Street’s biggest banks have become increasingly gloomy on the US economy going into the winter. The nation’s second-largest bank said it earned $7.08 billion last quarter, or 81 cents a share, compared to a profit of $7.69 billion, or 86 cents a share, in the same period a year earlier. The results were better than Wall Street forecasts, who were looking for BofA to earn 78 cents a share, according to FactSet. BofA put $378 million into its loan-loss reserves this quarter — a similar level to Citigroup and Wells Fargo. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

WORKPLACE

Harley-Davidson goes completely remote

Companies from Apple, to General Motors, to Goldman Sachs are grappling with how to coax employees back to the office. Harley-Davidson Inc. is taking a different tack: let them stay home. The 119-year-old motorcycle manufacturer shuttered its Milwaukee headquarters in March 2020 and hasn’t fully opened it since. Jochen Zeitz, the chief executive officer, is even planning to repurpose the 500,000-square-foot complex later this year, showing just how serious Harley is in its commitment to remote work. Zeitz, who took over in 2020, is the father of two young children and splits his time between homes in Milwaukee and his ranch near Santa Fe. He says a combination of the pandemic and fatherhood convinced him that the flexibility of virtual meetings was far preferable to “less inclusive” physical office spaces. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

INTERNET

Verizon teams up with Walmart on home wireless Internet

Verizon has enlisted Walmart to sell a pay-as-you-go home wireless Internet service for $45 a month, marking the company’s second big product for the prepaid market in as many months. The service will be sold under the Straight Talk Home Internet brand exclusively at Walmart stores in the coming weeks, according to a company announcement. The connection speeds will be capped at 100 Mbps and customers will need to purchase a $99 in-home router. As Bloomberg first reported, Verizon’s prepaid service will rival T-Mobile’s $50-a-month Metro broadband that launched in March. The new offer will give cord-cutters and so-called cord-nevers another cheap way to access the Internet at home without landlines. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

CRYPTOCURRENCY

Mastercard to allow customers to buy and sell crypto

Mastercard debuted a service that will let consumers buy and sell digital assets through their bank accounts, potentially paving the way for thousands of finance firms to offer crypto trading for the first time. The product, called Crypto Source, will start in the United States, Israel, and Brazil early next year through a pilot program, Ajay Bhalla, Mastercard’s president of cyber and intelligence, said in an interview. He declined to say which banks would be the first to participate. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

VACCINES

Moderna to provide up to 100 million booster doses to poor countries

Moderna will provide as many as 100 million doses of COVID-19 shots that specifically target variants for vaccine alliance Gavi to distribute in lower-income countries in 2023. Under the agreement, Moderna will supply these mRNA variant-targeting shots for Gavi at the lowest of its tiered prices. The shots will then be distributed to poor countries through the Covax facility, backed by the World Health Organization to ensure vaccine equity around the world, Gavi said Monday. Gavi will also cancel the delivery of remaining volumes of vaccines under a previous agreement as health providers shift to updated shots that work specifically against COVID’s new variants. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

INVESTMENTS

Credit Suisse to pay $495m to settle suit over mortgaged-backed securities

Credit Suisse has agreed to pay $495 million as part of a settlement with the United States over a yearslong dispute tied to mortgage-backed securities, an investment vehicle that played a central role in the 2008 financial crisis. The Swiss bank said that some of the transactions were prior to 2008. The New Jersey attorney general, which announced the settlement Monday, filed a lawsuit in 2013 alleging more than $3 billion in damages citing the involvement of Credit Suisse. “This agreement in principle holds Credit Suisse accountable for the loss of billions of dollars that helped put the nation in financial crisis,” said Lyndsay Ruotolo, first assistant attorney general. “It has taken more than a decade of investigation and litigation to reach this historic result, but we never wavered in our resolve to get here. Credit Suisse said Monday that the settlement allows the bank to resolve its only remaining mortgage-backed securities matter involving claims by a regulator, the largest it faced. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

FINANCE

Goldman Sachs CEO undertakes another restructuring

Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon is embarking on his third major reorganization in just four years as chief executive officer, undoing some of the signature moves he made as recently as 2020. The Wall Street giant plans to once again combine its expanded asset management and private wealth businesses into one unit run by Marc Nachmann, according to people familiar with the matter. Goldman will also fuse its investment-banking and trading operations under one group run by Dan Dees, Jim Esposito, and Ashok Varadhan. The money-losing consumer unit will be broken up. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AVIATION

Dogged by Twitter, Arnault ditches private jet

The world’s second-richest man has had enough of the Twitterverse tracking his every move in his private plane. Bernard Arnault’s luxury-goods company LVMH sold its private jet, he said Monday on Radio Classique. Accounts such as I Fly Bernard and Bernard’s Airplane had sprung up on Twitter to track the planes of French billionaires and to point out the pollution they cause. The subject became a hot topic in France over the summer, with some politicians proposing to ban or tax private jets. “Indeed, with all these stories, the group had a plane and we sold it,” Arnault said on the LVMH-owned radio station. “The result now is that no one can see where I go because I rent planes when I use private planes.” — BLOOMBERG NEWS

INTERNATIONAL

China delays release of economic report

BEIJING — China, the world’s second-largest economy, announced without explanation Monday that it was delaying indefinitely the release of economic data that had been scheduled for Tuesday morning, including closely watched numbers for economic growth from July through September, which had been expected to show continued lackluster performance. The delay by China’s National Bureau of Statistics, which analysts said was highly unusual, comes as the country’s ruling elite gather in Beijing for a weeklong, twice-a-decade national congress of the Communist Party. The postponement of the report drew speculation that the data might have been worse than officials expected. Western economists had been predicting that China would announce that the economy grew a little more than 3 percent in the third quarter compared with last year. That would be better than the growth of just 0.4 percent in the second quarter, when a two-month pandemic lockdown in Shanghai severely depressed many industries’ output. But it would still be far below the target that Beijing set in March, aiming for growth of “about 5.5 percent” this year. — NEW YORK TIMES