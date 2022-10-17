Striking Sysco drivers see large police presence early Monday

Drivers on strike at the Sysco Boston warehouse in Plympton clashed with law enforcement early Monday morning, according to footage captured by WCVB.

The video — taken in predawn gloom and timestamped before 6:00 a.m. — shows several Plympton and Marshfield police officers on the scene, and multiple people loaded into the back of a police van.

Teamsters organizer Bryan Voci said between 30 and 50 police officers have patrolled the strike since it began in early October, when around 300 union drivers walked off the job to demand wage increases, a revived pension plan, and the assurance that they can remain on the Teamsters Local 653 health insurance plan. But Voci “was in no position to comment” on the incident Monday.