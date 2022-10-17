fb-pixel Skip to main content

Striking Sysco drivers see large police presence early Monday

A video shows several Plympton and Marshfield police officers on the scene, and multiple people loaded into the back of a police van.

By Diti Kohli Globe Staff,Updated October 17, 2022, 43 minutes ago
A worker moves a box of Sysc Corp. plastic bowls at the company's distribution facility in Des Plaines, Illinois, U.S., on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018.Daniel Acker/Bloomberg

Drivers on strike at the Sysco Boston warehouse in Plympton clashed with law enforcement early Monday morning, according to footage captured by WCVB.

The video — taken in predawn gloom and timestamped before 6:00 a.m. — shows several Plympton and Marshfield police officers on the scene, and multiple people loaded into the back of a police van.

Teamsters organizer Bryan Voci said between 30 and 50 police officers have patrolled the strike since it began in early October, when around 300 union drivers walked off the job to demand wage increases, a revived pension plan, and the assurance that they can remain on the Teamsters Local 653 health insurance plan. But Voci “was in no position to comment” on the incident Monday.

The Plympton and Marshfield police departments did not immediately respond to inquiries about what sparked the incident and whether any arrests were made.

Sysco normally sends 140 trucks out a day from its Plympton facility for restaurant and food service customers in and around Massachusetts, including Fenway Park, TD Garden, Gillette Stadium, Cumberland Farms, and Wahlburgers. The warehouse stocks 13,000 products , according to the company’s website.

A representative for Sysco did not immediately respond to an e-mail Monday morning.

Diti Kohli can be reached at diti.kohli@globe.com.Follow her on Twitter @ditikohli_.

