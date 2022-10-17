Trillium Brewing continues its consolidation in Canton

Trillium cofounders JC and Esther Tetreault acquired the Royall Street location — a 19-acre section of the shoemaker Reebok’s former headquarters campus — in 2019 and dubbed it their “forever home.” It’s just five miles from Shawmut Road, which the brewer opened in 2015 when it outgrew its original home in Boston’s Fort Point neighborhood, and the owners bought the nearly 140,00-square-foot industrial building with a plan to convert it into a brewery and restaurant, with room for offices, storage, and event space.

Craft brewer Trillium is consolidating operations at 100 Royall Street in Canton, and selling off its nearby Shawmut Road location, which it described as a “turn-key opportunity for another creative beverage producer,” the company said in a release on Monday. The move is part of Trillium’s plan to turn 100 Royall Street into its flagship campus.

Now, after months of “extensive renovations,” including the recent acquisition of Spencer Trappist Brewing’s 60hL Krones brewhouse and infrastructure, which they plan to transfer from the now-closed Spencer brewery by spring or summer, Trillium is ready to make the move.

“Commissioning this new system allows us to maintain current beer production during our transition, and this best-in-class equipment means our team can achieve even greater control, creative freedom, and precision,” JC Tetreault said in a statement, adding that the move also brings the company’s operational team back under the same roof.

“Having the entire production and quality staff together with the rest of our team greatly improves culture and increases idea sharing, creativity, and the speed at which we can problem solve together,” he said.

Now they’re selling the Shawmut Road facility, touting it as an opportunity for another brewer or beverage producer. The 25,000-square-foot plant includes a number of production capabilities like in-line carbonation, flash pasteurizing, centrifuge, decanter, and canning and bottling.

“The Town of Canton initially welcomed us in 2015 and we are happy to have found a permanent location here just across town,” said Ryan Shocklee, vice president of operations. “Having the opportunity to offer another creative producer this fully functional production, office, and taproom and retail space, located right off of I-95 with the ability to host over 200 patrons, is a great way to end our chapter here.”

Trillium also has a taproom in the Fenway neighborhood, a seasonal beer garden on the Rose Kennedy Greenway, a restaurant in Boston’s Fort Point, and a farm in North Stonington, Conn.

