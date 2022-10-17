Arlington now offering free curbside pickup of recyclable textiles

Arlington residents have a convenient new way to recycle old clothes.
Partnering with the firm Helpsy, the town began offering free curbside pickup of clothing, shoes, and other textiles on Oct. 12. Residents can schedule a pickup on Wednesdays between 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Helpsy will collect the items, which must be in clean, unused bags.
“Residents are always asking how they can help divert more of our trash, so recycling textiles at the curb is a great solution,”said Charlotte Milan, the town’s recycling coordinator.
Arlington is among 15 Massachusetts communities now partnering with Helpsy, which on its website calls itself the largest clothing collector in the Northeast, with an environmental mission “to keep clothes out of the trash.” Helpsy said the higher-grade textiles it collects are resold to thrift stores and secondhand markets, and the lower-grade items converted to rags for industrial use.
For more information, go to www.helpsy.co/arlingtonma or call 1-800-244-6350.
