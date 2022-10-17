A big night for the ‘Superman’ building in Providence

The owner is seeking a 30-year tax deal with the city that would generate $26.8 million in property taxes for the city over three decades, but would save the owner $29.3 million in taxes they otherwise would have owed if they were to pay the city’s full commercial tax rate of $35.40 per $1,000 of assessed value, according to the city’s projections.

The City Council Finance Committee is scheduled to hold a public hearing on a proposed 30-year tax stabilization agreement for High Rock Westminster Street, LLC, which wants to convert the 26-story “Superman” building at 111 Westminster St. in Providence into apartments.

By the end of the night, we should get a better sense of what’s next for Rhode Island’s tallest building.

Under the terms of the deal, High Rock would pay $498,910 a year for the first decade and $748,910 a year for the second decade. Then annual tax payments would gradually rise, reaching $2.1 million in year 30.

For context, current Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza will be 75 when the agreement would expire.

The Superman building used to house Bank of America, but it has been vacant since 2013. High Rock has been seeking state and city subsidies to convert the building into a mixed-use building on and off ever since.

The current proposal is to build 285 apartments – with room for offices and public space – at a cost of $220 million, with $26 million coming from the state (and federal tax credits) and $15 million from the city. That is all separate from the $29 million in tax savings expected to come from the 30-year tax deal.

You can expect lots of familiar faces to testify at tonight’s hearing, including incoming mayor Brett Smiley, who supported the deal on the campaign trail all summer.

The Finance Committee has scheduled a meeting for immediately after the public hearing, which means a vote could come tonight. The tax break requires two votes by the full City Council, so it’s likely that the deal will be finalized sometime in early November.

