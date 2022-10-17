Boston police release new details in Franklin Park stabbing of 91-year-old Metco cofounder

Boston police released new details of their investigation Monday evening as they asked for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in an Oct. 11 stabbing in Franklin Park that left a trailblazing 91-year-old civil rights activist hospitalized, officials said.

Jean M. McGuire, a cofounder of Metco and the first Black woman elected to the Boston School Committee, was stabbed multiple times while walking her dog Bailey on Oct. 11, the Globe has reported.

An investigation has shown that McGuire and her dog were on a path near Seaver Street that leads to Franklin Park between 7:55 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., Boston police said in a statement. Police did not identify McGuire by name in the statement.