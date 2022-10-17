Brookline man, 24, arrested after allegedly being found with 7 handguns, automatic rifle, and drugs in his car

Witnesses told police they saw Stewart Silvestri driving erratically in a Mitsubishi Outlander around 10:40 p.m. before he pulled into a corner of the dimly lit weigh station on Interstate 95 south, according to State Police spokesman David Procopio.

A 24-year-old Brookline man was arrested after being found with multiple guns and illicit drugs in his car Saturday night at a weigh station in Rowley, state police said.

Troopers reportedly found seven handguns, one automatic rifle, 34 magazines, at least 22 firearm parts, and hundreds of rounds of ammunition inside the car Saturday night, State Police spokesman David Procopio said.

When a trooper went up to speak to Silvestri in the car, he saw a handgun with a 50-round drum magazine “in plain sight” and another handgun under the driver’s seat, Procopio said. The trooper brought Silvestri out of the car and called for backup to continue the search.

Silvestri does not have a license to carry firearms in Massachusetts, he said.

Silvestri was arrested and taken to the State Police barracks in Newbury, where a trooper gave him multiple sobriety tests because his behavior “suggested impairment,” Procopio said. The trooper determined that Silvestri had been driving under the influence of drugs.

Troopers allegedly found multiple drugs in Silvestri’s backpack, including cocaine, Suboxone, Xanax pills, liquid GHB, and prescription medications, Procopio said.

Silvestri was charged with eight counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, 25 counts of possession of a large capacity weapon or feeding device, multiple counts of possession of a large-capacity firearm in commission of a felony and improper storage of a large capacity firearm, one count of possession of a silencer, and possession of a firearm while under the influence, Procopio said.

He was also charged with operating under the influence of drugs as well as possession of Class A, B, and E narcotics, Procopio said.

Silvestri was ordered held on $100,000 cash bail and is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Newburyport District Court.

Bailey Allen can be reached at bailey.allen@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @baileyaallen.