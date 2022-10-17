Cape Cod ice cream parlor catches fire, closes for ‘immediate future’

A two-alarm fire damaged a popular Cape Cod ice cream parlor in Sandwich on Sunday, possibly due to smoking materials being disposed of improperly, officials said.
Around 10:30 p.m., a resident who lives above Shipwreck Ice Cream called 911 to report a fire on the first floor of the building, Fire Chief John Burke said.
Crews arrived to see flames coming out the back and side of the building, prompting the West Barnstable and Bourne fire departments, as well as Joint Base Cape Cod, to send help, Burke said.
The fire was extinguished by 11 p.m. and there were no injuries reported, Burke said. The second floor was heavily damaged by smoke.
Turtles that live on the property were found safe in part of the building that was not damaged, Burke said.
Shipwreck Ice Cream will be closed for the “immediate future” as staff assess the damage, the shop posted on Facebook. The fire comes after staff planned to keep the shop open through November and began an annual end-of-season “Quart & Pint Sale.”
Shipwreck Ice Cream could not immediately be reached for comment. The fire is under investigation by the town’s fire department and the State Fire Marshal, Burke said.
