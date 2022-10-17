Cape Cod ice cream parlor catches fire, closes for ‘immediate future’

A two-alarm fire damaged a popular Cape Cod ice cream parlor in Sandwich on Sunday, possibly due to smoking materials being disposed of improperly, officials said.

Around 10:30 p.m., a resident who lives above Shipwreck Ice Cream called 911 to report a fire on the first floor of the building, Fire Chief John Burke said.

Crews arrived to see flames coming out the back and side of the building, prompting the West Barnstable and Bourne fire departments, as well as Joint Base Cape Cod, to send help, Burke said.