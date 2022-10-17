Climber falls from ledge in N.H.; hiker injured on wet rocks on Mt. Cardigan

Suiter called 911 because he could not walk, prompting conservation officers and members of the Lakes Region Search and Rescue team to respond, the statement said. He was treated and put into a rescue basket before being carried out to the trailhead parking lot.

On Sunday at around 1:15 p.m., Patrick Suiter, 39, of Windham, Maine was climbing the Four Banger route at Falls Ledge in Jackson, N.H. with two friends when he fell, the statement said. He was stopped by his harness and hit the climbing wall, resulting in a “debilitating” ankle injury.

A 39-year-old rock climber who fell from a ledge and a 26-year-old hiker who slipped on wet rocks were rescued in separate incidents by emergency crews in New Hampshire over the weekend, according to a statement from New Hampshire Fish and Game.

On Saturday around 11 a.m., Aaron Klohn, 26, of Cincinnati, Ohio was hiking down the South Ridge Trail from the peak of Mt. Cardigan with his family when he slipped on wet rocks and moss, causing him to injure his leg, according to another statement from New Hampshire Fish and Game.

Klohn’s family called 911 because he couldn’t walk, the statement said. Conservation officers, members of the Upper Valley Wilderness Response Team, and seven local fire departments responded to help Klohn down a steep section of trail before putting him into a rescue basket to be carried out.

Crews brought Klohn to the trailhead at 1:41 p.m., the statement said.

The Fish and Game Department reminds hikers to come prepared with 10 essential items — a map, compass, warm clothing, extra food and water, headlamp, fire starter, first aid kit, whistle, rain clothing, and a knife, the statement said.

“This is the time of year to be extra careful when hiking,” the statement said. “It takes longer for trails to dry out when they get wet, and obstacles can be hidden by the fallen leaves.”

Bailey Allen can be reached at bailey.allen@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @baileyaallen.