DA Hayden drops charges in second corruption case involving MBTA police officer

“Prior to the discovery of this evidence, the Commonwealth firmly believed the defendant was the author of numerous false statements made in a police report which appeared to justify a police officer’s misuse of force,” prosecutors wrote. “This new evidence establishes that, although the defendant did revise some portions of the report, the defendant was not the source of the false and misleading statements that are at issue in this case.”

In court papers, Suffolk prosecutors said they could not continue the case against David Finnerty after Transit Police discovered a previously unknown computer record that prosecutors said showed Finnerty had not added false information to a 2018 police report on the assault.

Suffolk District Attorney Kevin R. Hayden’s office has dropped criminal charges against a MBTA Transit Police sergeant accused of covering up the beating of a homeless man in 2018, the second time this year Suffolk prosecutors have abandoned a corruption case initiated by the Transit Police’s command staff.

James Borghesani, a spokesman for Hayden, said Monday the decision to drop the case was based solely on prosecutors’ ethical obligations, not any friction between Hayden and Transit Police leadership that surfaced during the Democratic primary, a bruising race in which Hayden defeated Boston City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo.

“This is proper procedure when you receive new information that undercuts the existing theory of the case,” he said. “There is no connection with any other case. This is strictly us acting quickly on new information received by the Transit Police and moving forward in the interest of justice.”

In a statement, Transit Police Chief Kenneth Green and Superintendent Richard Sullivan said they disagreed with the language Hayden’s office used in court papers to formally dismiss the charges against Finnerty. Hayden’s office filed what’s known as a nolle prosequi statement.

“We are disappointed with the decision to nolle prosequi the Commonwealth’s case against Sergeant Finnerty,’' Green said. “There is specific language contained therein (nolle prosequi) that we particularly disagree with. Addressing said language at this time and in this forum would not be fruitful.”

In August, Sullivan called for a special prosecutor to be appointed after Hayden’s office chose to end the prosecution of two Transit Police officers involved in an April 2021 traffic dispute. In that case, an off-duty Transit officer allegedly pointed his gun at a Hispanic Black man, wrote him a ticket after summoning other officers to pull him over, and had another off-duty officer claim he witnessed the entire episode.

In the aftermath of Globe reporting on the issue, Hayden appointed a special prosecutor, Glenn Cunha, to oversee a grand jury investigation that is ongoing.

In the 2018 case, Green said the Transit Police would fight any effort by Finnerty to rejoin the department.

Early on July 27, 2018, Transit Police Officer Dorston Bartlett went to the MBTA’s Red Line Ashmont station to remove Anthony Watson, a homeless man who was sleeping on a train, according to court records.

Bartlett grabbed Watson by the arm and shoved him toward the door, using his baton to strike Watson “three times with full force” in the leg, prosecutors have said. Bartlett and an MBTA inspector shoved Watson out of the station and chased him away. When Boston police arrived and started speaking with Watson, Bartlett took him into custody. Watson was later released without charges by a ranking officer.

In July, Bartlett pleaded guilty in Suffolk Superior Court to violating Watson’s civil rights, two counts of assault and battery and one count of filing false police reports, records show. Bartlett, who was placed on leave immediately after the incident and later retired, was placed on two years probation, records show.

Finnerty was accused of drafting a report that falsely justified Bartlett’s use of force against Watson. On Monday, his lawyer, Brad Bailey, applauded Hayden’s office for dropping the case and said the charges would have been dropped three years ago if the information had surfaced then.

“Had we known about this particular evidence, there is no way that case would have lasted the full three and a half years,’' Bradley said. “Obviously this has been a very long and difficult period for our client and, of course, for his family. From the moment I met him, he has maintained and insisted on his innocence. In my opinion, this is vindication for him.”

Former Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins, now the US Attorney for Massachusetts, dropped the charges against a third officer charged, Kenny Orcel because he was not given what is known as a Garrity warning, which parallels the Miranda warning against self-incrimination but applies only to law enforcement facing internal hearings.

The state Civil Service Commission rejected Orcel’s request to be reinstated on the force.

Watson, the man beaten by Bartlett, has filled a civil rights lawsuit against all three men that is pending in US District Court in Boston.

