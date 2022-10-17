Destination Salem opens new visitors’ center in South Harbor garage

Salem has a new place to welcome visitors and help them find their way to the city’s attractions.

Destination Salem, a nonprofit that functions as the city’s tourism marketing agency, on Oct. 12 opened a visitor information center in the renovated South Harbor garage on Derby Street. The group said it decided to open the center after the pandemic highlighted the city’s need for a place to provide daily visitor information.

“There is so much to do in Salem year-round, and we want to help visitors get the most out of their visit.” said Kate Fox, executive director of Destination Salem.