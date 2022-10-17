fb-pixel Skip to main content
SALEM

Destination Salem opens new visitors’ center in South Harbor garage

By John Laidler Globe Correspondent,Updated October 17, 2022, 1 hour ago

Salem has a new place to welcome visitors and help them find their way to the city’s attractions.

Destination Salem, a nonprofit that functions as the city’s tourism marketing agency, on Oct. 12 opened a visitor information center in the renovated South Harbor garage on Derby Street. The group said it decided to open the center after the pandemic highlighted the city’s need for a place to provide daily visitor information.

“There is so much to do in Salem year-round, and we want to help visitors get the most out of their visit.” said Kate Fox, executive director of Destination Salem.

The center is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with staff to guide visitors to Salem’s museums, tours, shops, and restaurants. Guests can pick up brochures, maps, and schedules of events. The building also has public restrooms.

The National Park Service continues to operate its regional visitor center in the Salem Armory, open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesdays through Sundays.

