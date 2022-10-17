Dorchester man held without bail in connection with stabbing of four people in the Theater District

Diamond was ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing slated for Thursday, records show. A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf.

Daryl Diamond, 39, appeared Monday in Boston Municipal Court, where he was arraigned on four counts each of armed assault to murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, according to legal records. His lawyer didn’t immediately return a call seeking comment.

A Dorchester man was held without bail Monday at his arraignment on charges he allegedly stabbed four people in Boston’s Theater District in the early hours of Sunday morning, legal filings indicate.

According to a partially redacted Boston police report, officers responded at 2:12 a.m. Sunday to 100 Stuart St. for a report of a person stabbed. An officer patrolling the area as patrons left bars and nightclubs spotted a man suffering from a stab wound to his chest, the report said.

As that officer began rendering aid to the wounded man, a woman told a second officer that two men had earlier exited a gray Honda Pilot and started fighting with the victim, and that one of those men had stabbed him, according to the report.

Police then observed a gray Honda Pilot parked across the street in front of Hava nightclub. Diamond and another man were at the vehicle, the report said, and Diamond denied being involved in any sort of altercation.

But witnesses began pointing toward Diamond and his associate, “identifying the two parties as suspects,” the report said. Diamond and the other man were placed into custody, and Diamond later asserted his Miranda rights and declined an interview with police, the report said.

His associate, whose name was redacted in the report, did speak to officers and was released without charge, according to the report.

While the crime scene was being processed, the report said, another man, identified as Victim #2, walked into a local hospital with “an apparent stab wound,” and a third man, identified as Victim #3, was taken to an area hospital and treated for a stab wound to his lower back.

A fourth victim, identified as Victim #4, walked into a local hospital with “lacerations to the right arm and chest areas,” the report said.

All four victims are expected to survive. One victim initially had life-threatening injuries, but his condition has since improved, authorities said later Sunday. The other three men had non-life threatening injuries.

