Healey has touted her record on opioid settlements. What does that mean for how she’d govern?

These accomplishments have made Healey a hero to many activists involved with addiction issues, who welcome her likely ascension to the governor’s office. Healey’s suits won national acclaim and helped reap $26 billion in compensation for states, of which $525 million has flowed to Massachusetts.

Joined by other state’s attorneys general but often leading the way, she sued not just manufacturers but distributors, marketing companies, and consultants. She also shut down doctors who prescribed opioids too loosely and stopped those who took cash for addiction-treatment drugs in violation of Medicaid rules.

As attorney general, Maura Healey made a name for herself with her aggressive and successful pursuit of the pharmaceutical companies blamed for triggering the opioid crisis.

“She’s been a fierce champion for fighting for people with substance use disorder,” said Brendan Little, former policy director at the Mayor’s Office of Recovery Services in Boston and member of a committee guiding decisions on how to spend the opioid money.

But others worry about how, as governor, she would confront a vast, complex and ongoing crisis with few obvious villains. Opioid-related overdose deaths continue to claim more than 2,000 lives each year in Massachusetts. And while easy access to painkillers may have set off the opioid crisis, prescription drugs are no longer a major factor. More than 90 percent of overdoses involve illicit fentanyl, which has contaminated virtually every street drug.

If Healey beats Republican gubernatorial nominee Geoff Diehl, one of the questions she will likely face is whether Massachusetts should allow the establishment of safe consumption sites, where people can bring illicit drugs obtained elsewhere and consume them in the presence of trained clinicians who can rescue them if they overdose.

After staying quiet on the issue for most of her tenure, last spring Healey voiced support for such sites in communities that want them. In a recent interview, she said her support does not represent a change of heart. “I’ve always been open to it. I’ve never been averse to it,” she said. “Anything that is there to save a life, we should be open to exploring.”

As evidence, she pointed to her decision in 2021 to join a friend-of-the-court brief with 10 other attorneys general in a suit supporting states’ rights to open such centers, although her participation received little public notice.

But she added in the interview that such sites, also known as overdose prevention sites, cannot be regarded as “the silver bullet” to solve the overdose crisis. “They’re one aspect of keeping people safe,” she said. “But we need to spend the time and resources on prevention and treatment.”

Dr. Mark Eisenberg, a primary care physician at MGH-Charlestown Health Care Center who cares for people who use drugs, said in an e-mail that he has concerns about Healey’s record, in part because she opposed the legalization of marijuana and because her “narrow-minded focus” on Purdue Pharma seemed to overlook the complex roots of the problem, which include a lack of jobs that pay a living wage, lack of affordable housing, and poor access to mental health and substance-use treatment.

“I am gratified that she has finally endorsed the opening of Overdose Prevention Sites, but it took her 4 years to do so,” he said, noting that her support, if voiced earlier, might have allayed the concerns of Governor Charlie Baker, who has opposed the idea.

Healey said her interest in the opioid crisis dates to the fall of 2013 when she was on the campaign trail. Everywhere she went, she said, people pulled her aside to talk about sons, daughters, siblings, and grandchildren afflicted with opioid addiction or who had died of overdoses.

Hearing about their grief “just made it clear to me that this has to be the top priority,” she said. “Folks in recovery just made me all the more — just absolutely — determined to go out and get these guys for what they did.”

By “guys,” Healey said, she means pharmaceutical companies, particularly Purdue Pharma and the Sackler family that owns it, accused of deceptively marketing opioids and contributing to addiction.

Asked why overdose deaths continue to rise despite the Baker administration’s focus on the problem, Healey said, “because it’s a problem that’s decades in the making.” As governor, she said, she would ensure funding for prevention, treatment and recovery, particularly for long-term recovery. She called for “multidisciplinary Crisis Response Teams,” and supportive housing to help sustain recovery over time.

Joanne Peterson, founder and executive director of Learn to Cope, a support network for families affected by addiction, remembers Healey reaching out to her when first running for attorney general. “She wanted to learn as much as she could about what was happening, what families are going through,” Peterson said. “From then on, she just always kept in touch.”

“If she does end up our governor, she will not end her relationship with this tragedy that’s still happening today,” Peterson said. “We’re hoping to see more treatment access available across the state… I’m sure she’ll get right to it.”

Almost every year, Healey has attended the Recovery Month Celebration Day held by the Massachusetts Organization for Addiction Recovery, another advocacy group, according to Maryanne Frangules, MOAR’s executive director.

Healey was “wildly cheered” at this year’s event on Sept. 29, she said.

One group that isn’t cheering Healey, though, is SIFMA Now!, one of the most vociferous advocates for safe consumption sites.

Two such centers opened last year in New York City, and dozens have operated for years in Canada and other countries. Many public health experts say these sites save lives and can be an entry point for people needing health care, including treatment for addiction.

But none has opened in Massachusetts, despite the recommendations of a legislative commission and multiple medical and public health groups, including the Massachusetts Medical Society.

Jim Stewart, a steering committee member of SIFMA Now!, said Healey wouldn’t discuss the issue with members of his group and failed to speak up in 2018 when former U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling said he would deploy “law enforcement” if any such site opened in Massachusetts.

“She could have been part of the solution rather than taking a walk,” Stewart said. “She could have taken a leadership role. …She decided to wait and see what played out. That’s not being a leader.”

Healey countered that Lelling’s threat was “not a real thing” since no overdose site was anywhere near to opening. “I don’t waste my time, please, commenting on stuff that’s not real. I’m spending my time on stuff that actually is dealing with the crisis,” she said.

Leo Beletsky, a professor of law and health sciences at Northeastern University, said that Healey’s work reflects the tendency of law enforcement leaders to become “myopically focused on attacking the drug supply while there’s all kinds of very bad actors in these other areas not being held to account.”

For example, Beletsky said, the attorney general’s office has done little to police those providers of addiction treatment who offer substandard care and are “fleecing patients and causing lots of harm.”

“I just hope,” he said, “we can move past the blame game with the pharmaceutical companies and think more on a systems level about the elements that are necessary to finally start to get this crisis under control.”

State Senator Julian Cyr, a supporter of safe consumption sites and co-chair of the Joint Committee on Mental Health, Substance Use and Recovery, said he would be pleased to see Healey in the governor’s office. Her support for safe consumption gives him hope she will sign a bill to establish them that has languished in the Legislature for years.

“We’re optimistic she’ll be a good partner in implementing novel strategies,” Cyr said.









Felice J. Freyer can be reached at felice.freyer@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @felicejfreyer.