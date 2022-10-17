Here’s everything we know about Robert Kraft and Dana Blumberg’s surprise wedding celebration

The surprise: Guests thought Kraft, 81, and Blumberg, 47, had invited them to a “Kickoff and a Touchdown” party, Page Six reported . A source who attended the festivities told People magazine that many of the guests were stunned when the happy couple appeared: Blumberg in a glamorous wedding gown and veil, and Kraft in sneakers and a suit, with a delicate boutonnière on his lapel.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft made headlines Friday when he and Dr. Dana Blumberg held a surprise wedding celebration in New York City. Here’s what we know about the top-secret, star-studded affair that was kept so hush-hush that even guests didn’t realize they were attending a wedding until they got there.

“Most of the people didn’t know it was a wedding celebration,” the source told People. “We thought it was a party, and then when we went upstairs — and [a] screen opened and Robert and Dana came out. She was in a wedding dress, and Elton John announced them as ‘husband and wife.’”

The venue: The surprise celebration was held at Hall des Lumières, which is located in a landmarked Beaux-Arts building across from City Hall Park in Lower Manhattan. The 14-story building at 49 Chambers St. was designed by Raymond F. Almirall and originally housed the Emigrant Industrial Savings Bank. The historic bank has since been converted into an immersive art exhibition and event space. Currently on view at Hall des Lumières (when Kraft isn’t hosting a bash): “Gustav Klimt: Gold in Motion.”

The bride: Kraft’s newlywed wife, Dr. Dana Blumberg, is an ophthalmologist who was recognized as one of New York Magazine’s Top Doctors of 2021 and 2022. She is affiliated with New York-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, according to a biography posted to the Castle Connolly medical website.

Among her areas of medical specialty are glaucoma, cataract surgery, and diabetic eye disease/retinopathy, according to the website.

Blumberg graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine in 2000 and held her first residency at University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center and her first fellowship at the Wilmer Eye Institute at The Johns Hopkins Hospital, according to the website.

Kraft was married to philanthropist Myra Kraft for 48 years until her death in 2011.

The entertainment: Grandmaster Flash manned the decks as DJ, Page Six reported, and Sir Elton John, a long-time friend of Kraft’s, put on an hour-long performance at the celebration, belting out songs like “Circle of Life,” “Tiny Dancer,” “Philadelphia Freedom,” “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me,” and “Can You Feel the Love Tonight.”

The Rocket Man even teamed with singer Ed Sheeran for a duet of “Candle in the Wind.”

A source told People magazine that rapper Meek Mill wrote a song for the couple, which he sang with Sheeran as backup.

The guest list: More than 200 guests were in attendance, including Jon Bon Jovi, Kenny Chesney, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, according to Page Six.

According to Vanity Fair, other guests included Warner Bros. Discovery head David Zaslav, producer Brian Grazer, Paramount’s Shari Redstone, entertainment mogul Ari Emanuel, and Stephen A. Schwarzman, the CEO of The Blackstone Group.

Several Patriots players past and present were on hand for the fete, including Ty Law, Richard Seymour, Troy Brown, Andre Tippett, Randy Moss, Vince Wilfork, Jerod Mayo, Drew Bledsoe, Devin McCourty, David Andrews and Matthew Slater, according to NBC Sports.

Bledsoe shared a photo from the bash on Instagram and wrote: “Great night celebrating RKK & Dana with some old friends.”

Another former Patriots QB, Tom Brady, showed up solo, Page Six reported, sans wife Gisele Bundchen, and he was reportedly seen chatting it up with Bledsoe at the soiree.

Another notable absence was Patriots coach Bill Belichick, who explained why he didn’t go to the event during an interview on the “The Greg Hill Show” on Monday.

“Yeah, Robert and I talked about it a couple times,” Belichick said. “I was planning to go, but in the end it just was too much at the end of the week, and we both decided the best thing for me to do was to try to get ready to beat Cleveland. We’ll celebrate at another time, but very happy for Robert and Dana. I heard it was a very special night, so, sorry I missed it, but I know it was a great night for him. I’m very happy for him.”

We reached out to the Patriots for comment, and have not yet heard back.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

